Medical Device Manufacturer MPE Acquires MindFlow Design of Carlsbad, Cal.

"We employ a human-centered design philosophy that emphasizes the role of user research in product development that is critical and necessary for delivering successful medical device to the highest standards of safety and efficacy. And now, with MPE's design and manufacturing process, we can make final products even better."

- Chris Ross, Founder of Mindflow

Both MindFlow Design and MPE have earned ISO 13485-2016 certification for process quality and fully understand FDA, Europe's MDR, and other international regulatory requirements. MindFlow's "concept-to-point-of-manufacture-readiness" design and engineering services fits strategically within MPE's "Concept to Completion" model and will further strengthen MPE's Design Solutions for medical manufacturers across the globe.

"MindFlow Design brings to MPE a culture of innovation that will help original equipment manufacturers streamline the development process and commercialize life-enhancing technologies through our vertically integrated business model. The trend today for OEM's is to rapidly launch products to capture first to market driving revenue, and MindFlow Design will help us serve our customer's objective."

- MPE President and Chief Executive Officer Hank Kohl.

For more than 40 years, MPE has successfully serviced an impressive list of blue-chip medical device and technology OEMs delivering operational efficiencies while improving the total cost of ownership, averaging over 10 successful medical product launches per year, and hitting the market requirements the first time. This acquisition expands MPE's capabilities as it continues to grow as leaders in the Medical Device Industry.

About MPE

MPE-Inc is a leading design and manufacturing partner to healthcare and technology OEMs, leveraging core competencies in product design and engineering, high mix / low volume manufacturing, quality systems and 3PL services. MPE leverages a vertically integrated business model that offers its growing customer base "Concept to Completion" solutions. MPE-INC is headquartered in Milwaukee.

About MindFlow

MindFlow Design is a group of seasoned interdisciplinary product development professionals who are experts in translating human needs into breakthrough products that will resonate with intended users. While based in San Diego, they have helped scores of national medical product manufacturers, whether start-ups, young or mature enterprises, advance to the next level.

