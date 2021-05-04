Medical Device Manufacturer MPE Announces their International Expansion

MPE's EMEA expansion, supported by their global regulatory team, is perfectly timed with the new regulatory demands placed on the medical device industry. As of May 26, 2021, Original Equipment Manufacturers will have to comply with the new European Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) for general medical devices, which previously required only the approval from the FDA.

"It's part of our organizational DNA to partner very closely with our OEM customers. We're excited to be expanding so we can bring our 40-plus years of medical device expertise closer to our international customers." - Hank Kohl, President & CEO.

More than just a contract manufacturer, MPE is helping OEMs develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies with its vertically integrated business model. The EMEA expansion will allow MPE to bring its "one-stop-to-shop" for medical device product design, regulatory, manufacturing and delivery to OEMs around the world.

For more than 40 years, MPE has successfully serviced an impressive list of blue-chip medical device and technology OEMs delivering operational efficiencies while improving the total cost of ownership. To lead the expansion and enhance its reach into the European market, MPE has brought on a valued global medtech executive to their strategic accounts team, Robin Hembry, as the Director of International Markets – Strategic Accounts.

"I am greatly excited to bring my long experience in the OEM business, and my deep clinical knowledge, to work with MPE to support our existing global customers, as well as to develop the international presence. This is an exciting time with MPE's global expansion plan, and I am honored to be the first international employee." – Robin Hembry

Trained and qualified in the manufacturing of medical equipment in Tuttlingen, Germany, the leading center for surgical instruments and medical technologies, Robin Hembry will be responsible for developing the strategy and accelerating international business. He has focused on innovative new products in multi-specialty fields of Minimally Invasive Surgery, NOTES, Robotics, Orthopedics/Spine, Neuro, Cardio, and Diagnostics. His 30 years of experience in leadership roles in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical technologies makes him a valuable asset to the MPE team.

