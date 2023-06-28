Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market size to grow by USD 46,241.15 million from 2022 to 2027; the growing focus of OEMs on reducing medical device manufacturing costs to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical device manufacturing outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 46,241.15 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.85%. North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Outsourcing refers to contracting out a business process, service, or product to a third party. The primary need for medical device outsourcing is the growing complexity of medical devices. Furthermore, access to new geographical capabilities, reduced costs, improved quality, the ability to focus on improving operating margins, reduced risks, and access to leading experts and technologies are various benefits of outsourcing. Hence, these factors will increase the market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The medical device manufacturing outsourcing market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers & Challenges

The growing focus of OEMs on reducing medical device manufacturing costs is a key factor driving the growth. Medical device manufacturers are under pressure to offer high-quality healthcare services at low costs due to healthcare budget cuts around the world. As a result, medical device manufacturing outsourcing is gaining significant popularity among OEMs due to the cost-cutting from the manufacturers. Furthermore, OEMs are outsourcing their manufacturing capabilities because of high growth potential and increasing demand for these products from end-users. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

A stringent regulatory environment is a significant challenge hampering the Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market growth. Many countries have their own regulations for medical products and these companies are planning to outsource their manufacturing. Furthermore, the US FDA and the European Commission have implemented stringent regulations to be followed by the companies depending upon the type of product to maintain quality control and meet environmental requirements. Non-compliance with such regulations will impact the business activities of companies. Hence, these stringent regulations are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Technological advances for manufacturing medical devices is a major trend shaping the Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market. There are several advancements in technologies which include 3D printing technology and athermal lasers. Furthermore, to meet the increasing demand from customers, OEMs are adopting these technologies at a rapid rate. It also helps companies to launch new products in the market with the help of these technologies. The use of Industry 4.0 technologies, such as cloud computing, cyber-physical systems, machine-to-machine communication, and the introduction of advanced automation, is helping many OEMs to overcome production-related challenges. Therefore, the adoption of these advanced technologies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Company Profiles

The medical device manufacturing outsourcing market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Benchmark Electronics Inc., Cadence Inc., Celestica Inc., Cirtec Medical, Eurofins Scientific SE, Flex Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Integer Holdings Corp., Jabil Inc., Kimball Electronics Inc., NN Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., Plexus Corp., Sanmina Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tecomet Inc., TRICOR Systems Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This medical device manufacturing outsourcing market is segmented by product (EMS, raw materials, and finished goods), medical device regulatory classification (class ii, class iii, and class i), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth of the EMS segment will be significant during the forecast period. The primary factor driving the growth is the increased use of electronics in the healthcare industry. The increased demand for EMS is due to the emergence of robotics, wireless products, and advanced medical software in the market. Furthermore, they offer effective solutions to reduce cost, besides increasing quality, various benefits of innovation, and efficiency. It also reduces the time to advertise a new product and improves supply chain management. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The medical billing outsourcing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,704.49 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (physician groups and clinics and hospitals), type (medical billing companies and freelance), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The improvement in healthcare administrative processes is a key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.76% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (small molecules and biologics), service (API/bulk drugs, drug product manufacturing, and packaging), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs is a key factor driving the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 46,241.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.88 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Benchmark Electronics Inc., Cadence Inc., Celestica Inc., Cirtec Medical, Eurofins Scientific SE, Flex Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Integer Holdings Corp., Jabil Inc., Kimball Electronics Inc., NN Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., Plexus Corp., Sanmina Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tecomet Inc., TRICOR Systems Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Medical Device Regulatory Classification



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global medical device manufacturing outsourcing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Medical device regulatory classification Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Medical device regulatory classification Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 EMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on EMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on EMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on EMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on EMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Raw materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Raw materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Raw materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Raw materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Raw materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Finished goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Finished goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Finished goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Finished goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Finished goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Medical Device Regulatory Classification

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Medical Device Regulatory Classification - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Medical Device Regulatory Classification - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Medical Device Regulatory Classification

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Medical Device Regulatory Classification



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Medical Device Regulatory Classification

7.3 Class II - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Class II - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Class II - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Class II - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Class II - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Class III - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Class III - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Class III - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Class III - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Class III - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Class I - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Class I - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Class I - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Class I - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Class I - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Medical Device Regulatory Classification

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Medical Device Regulatory Classification ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 112: Benchmark Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Benchmark Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Benchmark Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Benchmark Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Benchmark Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Cadence Inc.

Exhibit 117: Cadence Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Cadence Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Cadence Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Celestica Inc.

Exhibit 120: Celestica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Celestica Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Celestica Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Celestica Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Celestica Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Cirtec Medical

Exhibit 125: Cirtec Medical - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cirtec Medical - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Cirtec Medical - Key offerings

12.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 128: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview



Exhibit 129: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news



Exhibit 131: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

12.8 Flex Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Flex Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Flex Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Flex Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Flex Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Flex Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 138: Gerresheimer AG - Overview



Exhibit 139: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Gerresheimer AG - Key news



Exhibit 141: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

12.10 Heraeus Holding GmbH

Exhibit 143: Heraeus Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 144: Heraeus Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Heraeus Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Integer Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 146: Integer Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Integer Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Integer Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Integer Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Integer Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Jabil Inc.

Exhibit 151: Jabil Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Jabil Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Jabil Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Jabil Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Nortech Systems Inc.

Exhibit 155: Nortech Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Nortech Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Nortech Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Nortech Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Sanmina Corp.

Exhibit 159: Sanmina Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Sanmina Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Sanmina Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Sanmina Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 163: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Tecomet Inc.

Exhibit 167: Tecomet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Tecomet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Tecomet Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Exhibit 170: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio