Medical device packaging market: Europe is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical device packaging market size is forecast to grow by USD 15.66 billion at a CAGR of 10.16% between 2022 and 2027. Europe is forecast to contribute 29% to the growth of the global medical device packaging market during the forecast period. The increase in healthcare expenditures and the strong presence of established vendors will facilitate the medical device packaging market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Device Packaging Market 2023-2027

Medical device packagingmarket: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the medical device packaging market by product (pouches, trays, clamshells, and other products), application (equipment and tools, in-vitro diagnostic, devices, and implants), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global medical device packaging market.

The pouches segment held the largest share of the market in the base year. The segment is driven by the lower cost of pouch packaging compared to other types of packaging solutions. Also, the increase in demand for sterilized, single-use products such as disposable balloons, dilation catheters, and syringes packed using pouches is driving the growth of the segment.

Key factor driving market growth

The growing adoption of medical devices is one of the factors driving the medical device packaging market growth.

Factors such as rapid market approval processes and rising quality and cost-effectiveness of clinical research are increasing the demand for medical devices such as diagnostic equipment, rehabilitation products, surgery devices, technical aid products, intensive care units, and hygiene devices.

In addition, the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases and risk factors coupled with the expanding geriatric population has increased the demand for healthcare products, including healthcare devices across the world.

The increase in the demand for healthcare devices has created a greater need for packaging materials. This is driving the growth of the global medical device packaging market.

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological advances is one of the key medical device packaging market trends fueling the market growth. The market is observing significant improvements in terms of technology used in the packaging of implantable medical devices, medical imaging devices, home healthcare products, and supercomputing devices. For instance, hermetic packaging is being used in implantable medical devices to protect the implant electronic circuitry against the harsh environment of the human body. This technology is widely used in miniaturized implantable medical devices. Similarly, the market is witnessing the advent of innovative packaging designs and technologies such as temperature-controlled-sterilized containers, compression molding, liquid injection molding, and transfer molding. Such technological advances are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global medical device packaging market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

What are the key data covered in this medical device packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the medical device packaging market size and contribution of the market in focus to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and the and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical device packaging market vendors.

Medical Device Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.86 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Glenroy Inc., Healthcare Print and Packaging Ltd., J Pac LLC, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Oliver Healthcare Packaging Co., RENOLIT SE, Riverside Medical Packaging Co. Ltd., Rohrer Corp., rose plastic AG, Sonoco Products Co., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Westfield Medical Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

