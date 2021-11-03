Medical Device Packaging Market size to Increase by USD 12.30 Bn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., and Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH | Technavio

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key Takeaways from Medical Device Packaging Market Study

Medical device packaging market size to increase by USD 12.30 billion at over 9% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at over 9% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 8.76% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

31% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

Pouches segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020

Dominant vendors include Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and others

Medical Device Packaging Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The medical device packaging market is driven by the growth of the global medical device market. Developed and developing countries such as Japan, the UK, Germany, the US, China, India, and Korea have witnessed strong growth in the medical device market in the past few years. For instance, the medical device market in India is expected to grow at 35.4% during 2021-2025. Similarly, in 2019, South Korea observed a 14.5% growth in the medical device market in 2019 when compared to that in 2018. This has increased the demand for medical devices such as diagnostic equipment, rehabilitation products, surgery devices, technical aid products, intensive care units, and hygiene devices. The growth in the demand for medical devices has subsequently increased the need for packaging materials, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

"Although high healthcare expenditure on medical technologies and shift toward smart packaging of medical devices will further boost the market growth, increasing environmental concerns due to plastic packaging might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The medical device packaging market Report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the medical device packaging market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the medical device packaging market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of the COVID-19 on the medical device packaging market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the medical device packaging market?

Get all your questions answered in our full report.

Gain confidence by Downloading Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Global Healthcare Packaging Market – Global healthcare packaging market is segmented by product (bottles, blisters, vials, pouches, and others), packaging (primary packaging and secondary packaging), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Ampoules Packaging Market – Global ampoules packaging market is segmented by material (glass ampoules packaging and plastic ampoules packaging) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Medical Device Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.76 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Oliver Healthcare Packaging Co., RENOLIT SE, Sonoco Products Co., and Wipak Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Scope Table:

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing… View our medical device packaging market Snapshot to unlock TOC

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

