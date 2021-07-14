Medical Device Security Market worth $ 9.49 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.40% CAGR: Verified Market Research™
Jul 14, 2021, 09:15 ET
- Healthcare organizations are implementing medical device security systems to lower the risk of cyber-attacks and to improve the security of medical devices, which is driving the market growth
JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Medical Device Security Market" By Component (Solutions, Services), By Type (Application Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security), By Device Type (Hospital Medical Devices, Internally Embedded Medical Devices), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Medical Device Manufacturers, Healthcare Payers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Medical Device Security Market was valued at USD 4.98 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.49 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.40% from 2021 to 2028.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=27345
Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Security Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Medical Device Security Market Overview
Healthcare organizations all over the world are using connected devices because of the numerous benefits they provide, such as patient health monitoring, tracking of patients, personnel, and objects, and automatically gathering and storing data for the company. Furthermore, different linked devices comprise essential information of enterprises that require increased security hence, healthcare organizations are adopting medical device security solutions that are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increased usage of connected devices in various hospitals for improving patient care, minimizing operational errors, and lowering overall hospital expenses supports market growth.
Furthermore, cloud computing enables the healthcare sector to enhance or decrease data storage capacity, as a result of which many healthcare service providers are transitioning from traditional storage systems to cloud-based systems. As a result, to improve storage security and assure a safe and secure transmission method to cloud storage, many healthcare service providers are using cloud-based medical device storage systems, which are likely to drive market expansion. However, Emerging countries face stringent government regulations as well as a shortage of infrastructure which might hinder the market growth.
Key Developments in Medical Device Security Market
- In February 2020, GE Healthcare Introduced a New Medical Device Cybersecurity Offering called Skeye, to Assist Health Systems in protecting against risk.
- In November 2020, Philips launched Integrated Cybersecurity Services to Protect Connected Medical Devices.
- In October 2020, Philips collaborated with CyberMDX, a leader in connected medical device security, to offer vendor-neutral solutions for protecting connected medical systems and devices.
The major players in the market are Cisco Systems (US), IBM (US), GE Healthcare (US), Symantec (US), CA Technologies (US), Philips (Netherlands), DXC Technology (US), CloudPassage (US), FireEye (US), and Sophos(UK).
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medical Device Security Market On the basis of Mode of Component, Type, Device, End-User, and Geography.
- Medical Device Security Market by Component
- Solutions
- Identity & Access Management (IAM)
- Antivirus/Antimalware
- Risk & Compliance Management
- Encryption
- Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
- Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
- Disaster Recovery
- Services
- Professional services
- Consulting
- Support & Maintenance
- Design & Integration
- Training and Education Services
- Medical Device Security Market by Type
- Application Security
- Endpoint Security
- Network Security
- Cloud Security
- Other Security Types
- Medical Device Security Market, by Device Type
- Hospital Medical Devices
- Internally Embedded Medical Devices
- Wearable and External Medical Devices
- Medical Device Security Market, by End-User
- Healthcare Providers
- Medical Device Manufacturers
- Healthcare Payers
- Medical Device Security Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Pyrogen Testing Market by Product (Kits and Reagents, Services, Instruments), by Test Type (LAL Tests, Rabbit Tests, In Vitro Tests), by Application (Pharmaceutical and Biological Manufacturing & Medical Device Manufacturing), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market by End-Use (Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Performance Fabrics, Fuel Cell, Electronics, and Others), by Form (Sheets, Tapes, Membrane, Fiber, Others), by Application (Filtration, Medical Equipment, Wastewater Treatment, Venting, Electrolyzer, Fire Fighting Hood, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Life Science Analytics Market by Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics), by Application (Research and Development, Preclinical Trial, Clinical Trial), by Delivery (On-Premise and On Demand), by Component (Services and Software), by End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industry, Research centers, Medical Device Companies), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Medical Device Cleaning Market by Product (Detergents & Chemicals), by Process (Disinfection, Manual Cleaning, Automatic Cleaning, Precleaning), by Applications (Surgical Instruments, Ultrasound Probes, Endoscopes, Dental Instruments), by End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Top 7 medical device companies, investing in quality care, at international level
Visualize Medical Device Security Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Verified Market Research
Share this article