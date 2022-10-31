Medical Device Security Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 2.00 Bn, Global IT Consulting and Other Services Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device security market is categorized as a part of the global IT consulting and other services market within the global IT services market. The parent market, the global IT consulting and other services market, covers companies that provide information technology consulting and information management services. Technavio has calculated the parent market size based on the combined revenue generated by companies engaged in providing all types of IT consulting and information management services. It includes the annual revenues generated by the companies with the execution of IT service contracts.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026

The medical device security solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our medical device security solutions market report covers the following areas:

This report has identified the increasing concerns about healthcare data driving the medical device security solutions market growth during the next few years. However, factors such as the use of outdated platforms in the healthcare industry will hinder the market growth.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Device

Wearable And External Medical Devices



Hospital Medical Devices



Internally Embedded Medical Devices

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the medical device security solutions market, including Battelle Memorial Institute, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Clearwater Compliance LLC, ClearDATA Networks Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Coalfire Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fortinet Inc., FireEye Inc., Imperva Inc., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, International Business Machines Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., McAfee Corp., Sophos Ltd., and UL LLC.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the medical device security solutions market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the medical device security solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global medical device security solutions market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of medical device security solutions market vendors

Medical Device Security Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Battelle Memorial Institute, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., ClearDATA Networks Inc., Clearwater Compliance LLC, Coalfire Systems Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, DXC Technology Co., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., General Electric Co., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McAfee Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., and UL LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Device



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Device

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Device

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Device



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Device

5.3 Wearable and external medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Wearable and external medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Wearable and external medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Wearable and external medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Wearable and external medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hospital medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hospital medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hospital medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospital medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospital medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Internally embedded medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Internally embedded medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Internally embedded medical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Internally embedded medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Internally embedded medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Device

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Device ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 93: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 101: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 ClearDATA Networks Inc.

Exhibit 106: ClearDATA Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: ClearDATA Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: ClearDATA Networks Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 109: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 110: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.8 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 113: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 116: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 118: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 122: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 123: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 125: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.11 McAfee Corp.

Exhibit 127: McAfee Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: McAfee Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: McAfee Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Exhibit 130: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

