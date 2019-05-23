Medical Device Summer School: From Concept to CE Marking Including an Update on the New MDR (London, United Kingdom - July 1-5, 2019)

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Medical Device Summer School - From Concept to CE Marking" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

From concept to CE marking - including an update on the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR)

This comprehensive course has been designed to map the processes from device concept to marketing and show how regulatory, quality, clinical and other aspects of device development are joined into a continuous process. It will commence with a general introduction as to what devices are and how they are developed, and continue with lectures, workshops and case studies covering each process applicable to device development, marketing and eventually the post market procedures. There will be ample time for informal discussions alongside the presentations and workshops.

Bringing a Medical Device to the market place is a complex and lengthy procedure which requires experience, knowledge and specialist skills. The contribution to a successful market placement comes from many different skilled individuals and organisations. Those contributing towards the placing of devices on the market should be aware of all the stages involved and be able to relate their responsibilities to the needs of other professionals, scientists, clinicians and regulatory and quality experts.

This course has been designed primarily for those who wish to understand the processes involved in bringing a medical device to market. General medical devices as well as Active Implantable, In-Vitro Diagnostic and Drug Device products will be covered throughout the course. It will be of particular interest to those seeking to introduce new Medical Devices to the market. Previous delegates who have benefited from this course include regulatory, quality, clinical and marketing managers.

Benefits of attending this five day course:

Understand the procedures for taking a medical device to the market place

Learn what regulations control the manufacture and marketing of devices in the EU

Be prepared for the changes to the requirements and the impact of the MDR

Gain an insight into different aspects of the process for obtaining the CE Mark for a device

Discover a holistic approach to device development and marketing

Participate in workshops and learn from other people's experiences

Understand how other professionals affect the process of bringing a device to market

Network with participants from organisations similar to your own



Agenda:



Programme - Day one

Overview and objectives of the course

What is a Medical Device?

Definitions and examples

Device innovation

How is a device developed from concept?

From idea to market, the overall steps

What Regulations Control the Manufacture and Marketing of Devices in the EU?

A brief history of the Medical Device Directives explained (AIMDD, MDD and IVDD)

An overview of the Medical Device Regulations 2017/745

How Does a Device Obtain a CE Mark?

What does the CE Mark mean?

Overview of the CE Mark process for a device

Device classification

Competent Authorities (CA)

What is a Competent Authority?

The role of a Competent Authority

The responsibilities of a Competent Authority

Relationships with manufacturers

Notified Bodies (NB)

What is a Notified Body?

The role of a Notified Body

The responsibilities of a Notified Body

Relationships with manufacturers

Workshop with Case Studies

Programme - Day two

Review of Day One

Risk Analysis and Risk Management

Review of ISO EN 14971:2007, Medical Devices Application of Risk Management to Medical Devices'

What procedures must a manufacturer follow?

How Should a Risk Analysis be Conducted? - Risk Analysis Workshop

Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices

ISO 10993 and the biological safety assessment process

Where product safety assessment fits in New Product Development

Technical Files and Design Dossiers

What are these documents?

What should they contain and how should they be presented?

Quality Systems for Medical Devices

What is a Quality System?

What do manufacturers need to do to implement a Quality System?

What are the regulations and guidelines for Quality Systems?

Labelling and Packaging of Devices

What information needs to be provided and how should it be set out?

What regulations and guidelines should be followed?

Discussion

Programme - Day three

Review of Day Two

Regulations and Guidelines Applicable to Medical Device Studies

Review of ISO 14155 and other available guidelines

Gathering Clinical Data for CE Marking

How to gather data, the Clinical Evaluation process

The Clinical Investigation Process

Clinical Evaluations

The practicalities associated with Clinical Investigations

Clinical Investigation / Evaluation Workshop

Documentation and Approvals for Conducting Clinical Studies

Documents Required

Ethics Committees

Competent Authorities

Workshop Session

Programme - Day four

Review of Day Three

In-Vitro Diagnostic Products

Exploration of the IVD Directive and its implementation

New regulations - the review of the IVD Directives

Impact of the user on compliance and Risk Analysis

Drug/Device Products

Regulations for demarcation of medicinal products and devices

Exploration of borderline issues

Quality considerations

Devices Incorporating Materials of Animal Origin

What's the risk?

Specific standards on animal materials

Conformity assessment for devices containing animal-derived materials

Making sense of reimbursement, regulation and market access

Understanding different approaches adopted to the reimbursement of medical devices

Implications for manufacturers of medical devices

Working with Consultants, Contractors and Freelancers

Advantages and disadvantages of outsourcing

Ideal profile of an outsourcing partner

The key to a successful relationship

Discussion

Programme - Day Five

Review of Day Four

Post Market Surveillance (PMS) What constitutes Post Market Surveillance - Basic principles of PMS

The regulatory requirements for PMS

The increasing importance of PMS

A review of available guidelines for PMS

EC Medical Device Vigilance

Basic principles

Reporting arrangements

Role of manufacturer, Competent Authority and Notified Body

Review of the available guidelines for Device Vigilance

Discussion

Workshop with Case Studies

