NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global medical devices market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807886/?utm_source=PRN Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the medical devices market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global medical devices market report to 2022 report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.

• Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

• Introduction — The introduction section gives the segmentation of the medical devices market by type of equipment and by type of expenditure.

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the medical devices market. This chapter includes different products covered in the report and basic definitions.

• Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products along with key features and differentiators for those products.

• Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key participants in the medical devices industry supply chain.

• Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customer and service providers' trends/preferences in the global medical devices market.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes major trends shaping the global medical devices market. The section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• PESTEL Analysis – This chapter comprises important factors for the potential of the medical devices market opportunity assessment.

• Regulatory Landscape – This section describes the regulations that impact the global medical devices industry.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

• Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

• Segmentation– This section contains the market values (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments, their definitions and major market trends.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global medical devices market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the medical devices market size, percentage of GDP, and average medical devices market expenditure.

• Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This section also gives information on industry metrics which affect or influence the medical devices market. Industry metrics covered in this section include: employees and enterprises. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and China and the USA.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global medical devices market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

• Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Markets Covered:By Equipment Type: In-Vitro Diagnostics, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Orthopedic Devices, Hospital Supplies, Ophthalmic Devices, Nephrology And Urology Devices, Dental Equipment And Supplies, Wound Care Devices, Diabetes Care Devices, Surgical Equipment, Neurology Devices, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, ENT Devices

Sub-Segmentation:

The in-vitro diagnostics market can be segmented by type into

a) Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment

b) Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment

c) Clinical Chemistry Diagnostics Devices And Equipment

d) Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Microbiology

e) Hemostasis Dagnostic Devices And Equipment

f) Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment

g) Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment

h) Immunohematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment

The dental equipment market can be segmented by type intoa) Therapeutic Dental Equipmentb) General Dental Devices And Equipmentc) Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipmentd) Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment

The ophthalmic devices market can be segmented by type into

a) Vision Care Devices And Equipment

b) Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment

c) Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment

d) Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices

The diagnostic equipment market can be segmented by type intoa) X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipmentb) Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipmentc) Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipmentd) Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systemse) Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devicesf) Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment

The cardiovascular devices market can be segmented by type into

a) Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment

b) Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment

c) Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment

d) Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment

e) Defibrillator Devices And Equipment

f) Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment

g) Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment

h) Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment

The hospital supplies market can be segmented by type intoa) Disposable Hospital Suppliesb) Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectantsc) Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipmentd) Operating Room Equipment

The surgical Equipment market can be segmented by type into

a) Surgical Sutures And Staples

b) Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment

c) Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment

The orthopedic devices market can be segmented by type intoa) Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipmentb) Orthobiologics Devices And Equipmentc) Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipmentd) Arthroscopy Devices And Equipmente) Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipmentf) Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipmentg) Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipmenth) Orthopedic Prostheticsi) Orthopedic Accessories

The patient monitoring devices market can be segmented by type into

a) Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices

b) Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Devices And Equipment

c) Vital Parameter monitoring devices Devices And Equipment

d) Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Devices And Equipment

The diabetes care devices market can be segmented by type intoa) Blood Glucose Test Stripsb) Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectorsc) Lancing Devices And Equipmentd) Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices And Equipmente) Blood Glucose Meters

The nephrology and urology devices market can be segmented by type into

a) Endoscopy Devices And Equipment

b) Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment

c) Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment

d) Dialysis Devices And Equipment

e) Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment

The ENT devices market can be segmented by type intoa) Hearing Aid Devices And Equipmentb) Hearing Diagnostic Devices And Equipmentc) ENT Surgical Devices And Equipmentd) Hearing Implantse) Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipmentf) Nasal Splints

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market can be segmented by type into

a) Respiratory Devices

b) Anesthesia Machines

c) Anesthesia Disposables

d) Respiratory Disposables

The neurology devices market can be segmented by type intoa) Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipmentb) Interventional Neurology And Equipmentc) Neurosurgery Devices And Equipmentd) Neurostimulation Devices

The wound care devices market can be segmented by type into

a) Traditional Adhesive Dressings

b) Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

c) Traditional Gauze Dressings

d) Advanced Wound Care Devices

By Expenditure: Private and PublicBy End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Diagnostic Centers

Companies Mentioned: Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Siemens Healthineers AG

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807886/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare:

clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

