Medical devices market analysis outlooks 2022: Market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021), Market size of the forecast period (2023-2027), Growth rate | Technavio

The medical devices market in Africa is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,967.35 million. South Africa has one of the largest medical device markets in Africa. With a population exceeding 58 million, the demand for medical equipment and devices is constantly growing. The South African medical device market is diverse and includes domestic and foreign manufacturers. The rising number of healthcare systems is one factor contributing to the growth of the medical devices market in South Africa.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Devices Market in Africa

Vendor Landscape

The medical devices market in Africa is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers & Challenges

The increase in chronic diseases in Africa is a key factor driving market growth. The adoption of urban lifestyles is a major factor contributing to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions in the region. As people adopt these urban lifestyles, they face higher risks of developing chronic diseases like obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. Consequently, the rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is anticipated to drive the demand for medical devices in Africa during the forecast period.

The high cost of medical devices is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This is a result of inadequate regulatory frameworks, high import duties, and a lack of local output. For instance, most medical devices used in hospitals and clinics in Africa are imported from Europe, Asia, and North America, their costs are higher due to import taxes, transportation expenses, and currency exchange rates. Hence, the above factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increase in the adoption of wearable medical devices is a major trend in the market. The prevalence of chronic illnesses, including diabetes, hypertension, and CVD is a major reason for the market growth. Due to their capacity to manage a variety of health issues, enhance the quality of life, and save healthcare costs, these devices are becoming more popular. Hence, the increase in the adoption of wearable medical devices is expected to drive the medical device market growth in Africa.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Company Profiles

The medical devices market in Africa report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., CapeRay Medical Pty Ltd., Danaher Corp., DISA Life Sciences, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gabler Medical UK Ltd., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lodox Systems Pty Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, Sinapi Biomedical, Stryker Corp., TiTaMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others) and type (in-vitro diagnostics, cardiovascular devices, diagnostic equipment, dental equipment, and others).

The market share growth by the hospitals and clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Healthcare and clinic services in the medical device market are essential for the advancement of healthcare in Africa . As Africa has a very diverse and complicated healthcare system, which creates a significant barrier to quality healthcare for many patients. Telemedicine is a prime example of healthcare and clinical services in the African medical device market. This allows patients to receive medical advice and services remotely without having to visit a hospital or clinic.

The pediatric medical devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15.01 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, pediatric clinics, and others), product (in vitro diagnostic devices, cardiology devices, anesthesia and respiratory care devices, neonatal ICU devices, and others), and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing prevalence of preterm birth is notably driving the demand for pediatric medical devices during the forecast period.

The global diagnostic wearable medical devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,333.3 million at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this market is segmented into the application segment is further divided into home healthcare, sports and fitness, and remote patient monitoring. the device segment is classified into vital signs monitors, sleep and activity monitors, fetal and obstetric monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, and ECG monitors, and the geography segment includes key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increased need for cost-effective diagnosis is driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Medical Devices Market In Africa Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,967.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.86 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., CapeRay Medical Pty Ltd., Danaher Corp., DISA Life Sciences, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gabler Medical UK Ltd., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lodox Systems Pty Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, Sinapi Biomedical, Stryker Corp., TiTaMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

