Medical Devices Outsourcing Market to Advance at CAGR of 11.2% during 2021 to 2028, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for outsourcing software design and testing services is generating steady revenues to companies in the medical devices outsourcing market. Increasing need for high-end embedded software in drug delivery devices and other novel medical devices, such as for microfluidics, has catalyzed demand for services of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). The valuation of the medical devices outsourcing market is projected to reach US$ 232.8 Bn by 2028.

Need for access to advanced expertise in product design & development is underpinning the growth of the medical devices outsourcing market. CMOs are offering competitive total value for their contract services for developing state-of-the art disease diagnostic devices, especially for cost-sensitive markets. They are growing their spending on building strong supply chain to mitigate the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bottom-line.

Growing number of mergers & acquisitions (M&As) is generating incremental avenues for companies in the medical devices outsourcing market. The need for cost-effective next-gen drug delivery devices in emerging economies has fueled revenue prospects for service providers. CMOs are expected to adhere to ISO 13485:2003 certifications to meet advanced standards for next-gen medical device manufacturing, observe the analysts in a TMR study on the medical devices outsourcing market.

Key Findings of Medical Devices Outsourcing Market Study

Outsourcing of Software Design & Testing Services Brings Advanced Expertise: CMOs are offering smooth manufacturing scale-up along with advanced expertise in novel software development and testing for medical devices. A case in point is service providers in the medical devices outsourcing market focusing on developing intelligent diagnostic algorithms and embedded software in state-of-the art smart medical devices and healthcare wearable.

The growing complexity of regulations pertaining to clinical trials has led to prolonged time for medtech companies to develop and gain market authorization of their new medical devices. Services for product design & development hence present a sizable revenue potential for the medical devices outsourcing market. CMOs are proving to be useful in shortening the turnaround time ranging from device design to completion. Service providers in the medical devices outsourcing market have reaped steady revenue gains by offering advanced technical and quality expertise. Need for Quality of Healthcare Services Drives Market: The demand for affordable high-quality healthcare services in cost-sensitive markets has intensified the need for state-of-the art diagnostic devices. This has catalyzed the revenue prospects, find the analysts in a TMR study estimating the size of the medical devices outsourcing market.

Medical Devices Outsourcing Market: Key Drivers

Evolution of requirements for regulatory purposes for medical device manufacturers and CMOs are expanding the avenue in the medical devices outsourcing market. They are keenly looking to adopt quality management systems for the development of class II and III medical devices.

Increasing penetration of robotics in medical device manufacturing has boosted the market prospects of medical devices outsourcing

Medical Devices Outsourcing Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a leading share of the global medical devices outsourcing market in 2020. The presence of a strong customer base especially for catering to the need for novel diagnosis devices for chronic diseases have reinforced the growth potential of the North America market.

held a leading share of the global medical devices outsourcing market in 2020. The presence of a strong customer base especially for catering to the need for novel diagnosis devices for chronic diseases have reinforced the growth potential of the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to present massive profitable avenues during the forecast period, notes an in-depth study on the medical devices outsourcing market. Rapidly increasing demand for quality medical devices in the emerging economies has spurred the revenue growth of the regional market.

Medical Devices Outsourcing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the medical devices outsourcing market are Avail Medical Products, Creganna-Tactx Medical, Micro Systems Engineering GmbH, Cirtec Medical Systems ll, Active Implants Corporation, and Accellent, Inc.

Global Medical Devices Outsourcing Market: Segmentation

Medical Devices Outsourcing Market, by Service Outsourced for Medical Devices

Product Design & Development

Regulatory Consulting & Other Services

Product Testing & Certification

Product Implementation

Product Maintenance

Product Upgrade

Medical Devices Outsourcing Market, by Class of Medical Devices

Class III

Class II

Class I

Medical Devices Outsourcing Market, by Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Radiology

Anesthesia

Orthopedic

Others

Medical Devices Outsourcing Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



GCC Countries



Rest of Middle East & Africa

