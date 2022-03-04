Medical Devices Outsourcing Market to Surpass US$ 128,758.5 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global medical devices outsourcing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 56,687.9 Million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Medical Devices Outsourcing Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing incidence of osteoarthritis and degenerative join disease, increasing launches and approvals of novel products, and increasing collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to drive the growth of the global medical devices outsourcing market.

For instance, in 2019-20 according to Canadian Institute for Health Information, 63,496 hip replacement and knee replacement were performed in Canada.

Moreover, major players in the market are focusing on investing in R&D for the innovation of novel products. For instance, in June 2020, Integer Holdings Corporation started the Galway Research and Development (R&D) Innovation center in Ireland to enhance the ability to provide high quality medical devices and technologies.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global medical devices outsourcing market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, in order to strengthen their market presence in the global market. For instance, in July 2021, BREATH and IQVIA collaborated to expedite the early diagnosis and treatment of respiratory conditions. This step of working together will improve the heath outcome and quality of life for people living with respiratory conditions in the U.K.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2641

Key Market Takeaways:

The global medical device outsourcing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period, owing to increase in product portfolios of major players of the industry. For instance, in January 2021, SGS SA received the U.S FDA approval to participate and provide services for third party 510(k) premarket submission for medical devices. Moreover, since the inception of pandemic Toxikon managed to operate safely and efficiently as a provider of preclinical safety and efficacy testing to ensure delivery of healthcare products to patients.

Among the application type, cardiovascular segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, owing to increase in cardiovascular diseases population over the period of time. For instance, in September 2021, according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention about 18.2 million adults age 20 and older have cardiovascular disease in the U.S.

Key players operating in the global medical devices outsourcing market includes SGS SA, Intertek Group PLC, Wuxi Apptec, TüvSüd AG, Toxikon, INC., American Preclinical Services, Eurofins Scientific, Sterigenics International LLC, Pace Analytical Services LLC., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., North American Science Associates, Inc., IQVIA, Accellent Inc., Celestica Inc., Benchmark Electronic Inc., Cadence Inc., Providien LLC, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., and West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2641

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Medical Devices Outsourcing Market, By Product:

Finished Goods

Electronics

Raw Material

Global Medical Devices Outsourcing Market, By Device Type:

Class I Devices

Class II Devices

Class III Devices

Global Medical Devices Outsourcing Market, By Application:

Orthopedics and Spine

Cardiovascular

Radiology

General Medical Devices

Others

Global Medical Devices Outsourcing Market, By Services:

Prototype Development

Finished Device Manufacturing

Assembly & Packaging

Testing & Regulatory Support Services

Global Medical Devices Outsourcings Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.



Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.



Germany



Italy



France



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries



Israel



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2641

Find more related trending reports below:

U.S. Implantable Medical Devices Market, By Implant Type (Orthopedic Implants, Cardiovascular implants, Dental Implants, Intraocular Lens Implants, Breast Implants, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Pre-owned Medical Devices Market, By Type (X-ray, Mammography Machines, CT Machines, MRI Machines, Ultrasound Machines, Nuclear Imaging and Medicine Devices, C-arm Devices), and By Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

Reprocessing and Reuse of Single Use Medical Devices Market, by Product Type (Class I (Tourniquet Cuffs, Pulse Oximeters Sensors, Sequential Compression Sleeves, and Others), and Class II (Endoscope, Diagnostic Ultrasound Catheter, Laparoscope, Trocar, and Others)), by Application (Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedic, General Surgery, and Others), by End User (Hospitals/Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights