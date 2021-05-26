Medical Diagnostic Laboratories, L.L.C., Announces New Line of Dermatopathology Testing Including Melanoma Hereditary Genetics

HAMILTON, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Diagnostic Laboratories, L.L.C., (MDL), member of Genesis Biotechnology Group® (GBG) and CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory specializing in high-complexity, state-of-the-art, automated DNA-based molecular analyses, launched a new line of Dermatological testing. This testing blends DNA-based molecular testing with traditional pathology tests to aid in diagnosing or screening for dermatologic conditions.

Genesis Biotechnology Group

The prevalence of skin disease is high and will continue to rise as the population ages. Approximately 27% of the population seeks medical care for a dermatologic problem each year, accounting for 3.8% of US health care expenditures. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Melanoma, the third most common skin cancer, is more dangerous and causes the most deaths. In 2021, The American Cancer Society's estimates about 106,110 new melanomas will be diagnosed, and about 7,180 people are expected to die of melanoma in the United States. Dermatologic malignancies such as melanoma present challenges in diagnoses, treatment decisions, monitoring, and recurrence testing.

Hereditary cancer genetic testing may confirm a diagnosis and help guide treatment and management decisions. Identification of a disease-causing variant would also guide testing and diagnosis of at-risk relatives. Melanoma is hereditary in 5%-12% of cases. Furthermore, individuals with hereditary melanoma may have an increased risk of other cancers, including pancreatic cancer or central nervous system tumors.

This comprehensive testing menu offers a unique blend of traditional tissue pathology with advanced DNA-based molecular diagnostic testing to detect dermatologic pathogens in nail, skin and soft tissue infections. Selective molecular testing platforms are specifically designed to provide healthcare providers with important diagnostic results well beyond identifying a specific pathogen by incorporating factors such as molecular antimicrobial resistance profiles and genetic surrogate markers. Hereditary genetics panels detect genes and germline pathogenic variants associated with a hereditary predisposition to melanoma. Hereditary genetic testing may confirm a diagnosis and help guide treatment and management decisions. Identification of a disease-causing variant would also guide testing and diagnosis of at-risk relatives. Pharmacogenomic testing uses state-of-the-art Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology to evaluate an individual's genetic makeup to predict how an individual responds to drugs based on their genetic variability. It provides information about genetic influences on the dosing, toxicities, and efficacy of specific medications used to treat infections and dermatologic malignancies.

About MDL

MDL is a CLIA-certified College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited infectious disease laboratory specializing in high-complexity, state-of-the-art, automated, high throughput, DNA-based molecular analyses. Using unique molecular techniques, MDL provides clinicians from many specialties valuable information to assist in the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. MDL is a member of the Genesis Biotechnology Group located in Hamilton, New Jersey, in "Einstein's Alley," the research and technology corridor of New Jersey.

About GBG

GBG is a consortium of vertically-integrated corporate research entities, with a mission of improving patient care through cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in the fields of drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

To find out more, please visit www.mdlab.com.

Martin E. Adelson, Ph.D.

[email protected]

Tel: 609.570.1015

www.mdlab.com

SOURCE Medical Diagnostic Laboratories, L.L.C.

Related Links

http://www.mdlab.com

