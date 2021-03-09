Medical Diagnostic Laboratories, L.L.C., Announces New Line of Urology Testing including Prostate Cancer and Renal Cancer Hereditary Genetics

HAMILTON, N.J., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Diagnostic Laboratories, L.L.C., (MDL), member of Genesis Biotechnology Group® (GBG) and CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory specializing in high-complexity, state-of-the-art, automated DNA-based molecular analyses, launched a new line of testing for the field of Urology. This testing, available through Uroveda Institute of Urogenital Diseases, an MDL Center of Excellence, blends DNA-based molecular testing with traditional pathology and cytology tests to aid in diagnosing or screening for urologic conditions.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), medical care costs for urologic diseases in the United States neared $11 billion in 2020. Urologic malignancies such as prostate, bladder, and renal cancers present challenges in diagnoses, treatment decisions, monitoring, and recurrence testing. Prostate, bladder, and renal cancers rank second, seventh, and ninth, respectively, in the top 10 cancers in the US based on new cancer cases.

Hereditary cancer genetic testing may confirm a diagnosis and help guide treatment and management decisions. Identification of a disease-causing variant would also guide testing and diagnosis of at-risk relatives. Prostate cancer is hereditary in 10%-15% of cases, often due to a single inherited genetic mutation. In approximately 15%-20% of cases, prostate cancer can be familial, with some hereditary cancer features but no detectable mutations. Pathogenic variants in multiple genes have been implicated in hereditary renal cancer.

This comprehensive menu of testing offers a unique blend of traditional laboratory tests like tissue pathology and cytology with advanced DNA-based molecular diagnostic testing for the detection of urologic pathogens implicated in urinary tract and sexually transmitted infections. Selective molecular testing platforms are specifically designed to provide healthcare providers with important diagnostic results well beyond the identification of a specific pathogen by incorporating factors such as molecular antimicrobial resistance profiles and genetic surrogate markers. Hereditary genetics panels detect the presence of genes and germline pathogenic variants associated with a hereditary predisposition to prostate cancer and renal cancer. Hereditary genetic testing may confirm a diagnosis and help guide treatment and management decisions. Identification of a disease-causing variant would also guide testing and diagnosis of at-risk relatives. Pharmacogenomic testing uses state-of-the-art Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology to evaluate an individual's genetic makeup to predict how an individual responds to drugs based on their genetic variability. It provides information about genetic influences on the dosing, toxicities, and efficacy of specific drugs used in the treatment of bladder incontinence and urologic malignancies.

Dr. Jonathan Epstein, a highly regarded pathologist in the field of Urology, stated, "This new offering through Uroveda is an all-encompassing platform where urologists can order, in addition to the standard bladder and prostate cancer cytology and histopathology requests, tests for sexually transmitted and urinary tract infections. Current genetic panels for hereditary prostate and renal cell carcinoma and data entry points for clinical information will assist the pathologist in the interpretation of results."

MDL is a CLIA-certified College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited infectious disease laboratory specializing in high-complexity, state-of-the-art, automated, high throughput, DNA-based molecular analyses. Using unique molecular techniques, MDL provides clinicians from many specialties valuable information to assist in the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. MDL is a member of the Genesis Biotechnology Group located in Hamilton, New Jersey, in "Einstein's Alley," the research and technology corridor of New Jersey.

GBG is a consortium of vertically-integrated corporate research entities, with a mission of improving patient care through cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in the fields of drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

