Medical diagnostics market: Growth Opportunities led by 3M Co. and Abbott Laboratories - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical diagnostics market size is forecast to grow by USD 74.58 billion at a CAGR of 6.15% between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the market will be driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases. Furthermore, the global adoption of advanced diagnostic solutions will foster the growth of the market.
The report extensively covers the medical diagnostics market segmentation by type (IVD and diagnostic imaging), end-user (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, research laboratories and institutes, and others), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Request A Sample Report
Medical diagnostics market - Vendors
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- 3M Co.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Becton Dickinson & Co.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- bioMerieux SA
- Charles River Laboratories
- Danaher Corp.
- DiaSorin SpA
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Hologic Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- QIAGEN NV
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Quidel Corp.
Product Insights and News
- 3M Co.: The company offers medical diagnostics such as 3M Hydrophilic Films, 3M Substrates and Films, and 3M Adhesive, and Spacer Tapes.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers medical diagnostics such as HER2 IQFISH pharmDx, PD L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx, and PD L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers medical diagnostics such as Blood Group Serology Testing, Hb Variants and Genetic Disorders, and Infectious Disease Testing.
- bioMerieux SA: The company offers medical diagnostics such as Emag and biofire filmarray.
Medical diagnostics market - Geographical Landscape
Asia is estimated to contribute to 38% of the market growth by 2027. The growth of the regional market is driven by various factors such as rising healthcare expenditures, increased aging and chronic prevalent population, and growing trends toward POC, clinical chemistry and molecular diagnostic tools. Also, the growing prevalence of microsporidia infection in the geriatric population and the high preference toward technology-integrated medical diagnostics and POC devices are contributing to the growth of the medical diagnostics market in Asia.
Medical diagnostics market - Market Segmentation
The IVD segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing importance of molecular, clinical, and immunoassay diagnostic techniques. Also, the increasing need for improved real-time diagnostic tools for the early diagnosis of communicable and chronic diseases is contributing to the growth of the segment. - Download a sample report
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the medical diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the industry across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW).
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical diagnostics market vendors.
|
Medical Diagnostics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
171
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 74.58 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.69
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
Asia at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Medtronic Plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
