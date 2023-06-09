Medical diagnostics market size is set to grow by USD 74.58 billion from 2022-2027; The high prevalence of infectious diseases will boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical diagnostics market size is estimated to grow by USD 74.58 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.15%. The growth momentum will be progressing during the forecast period. Asia is estimated to contribute to 38% of the market growth by 2027. The growth of the regional market is driven by various factors such as rising healthcare expenditures, increased aging and chronic prevalent population, and growing trends toward POC, clinical chemistry, and molecular diagnostic tools. Also, the growing prevalence of microsporidia infection in the geriatric population and the high preference toward technology-integrated medical diagnostics and POC devices are contributing to the growth of the medical diagnostics market in Asia. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Diagnostics Market 2023-2027

war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global Medical Diagnostics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (IVD and diagnostic imaging), and end-user (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, research laboratories and institutes, and others).

The market share growth by the IVD segment will be significant during the forecast period. The importance of the IVD segment is increasing because of the growing need for improved real-time diagnostic tools for the early diagnosis of communicable and chronic diseases. The market is driven by factors such as the inclusion of advanced technology such as genetic testing, molecular diagnostics, epigenomics-based diagnostics, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS), which offer rapid turnaround time and advantages like reliability, user-friendliness, and predictability of specific disease conditions. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Medical Diagnostics Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The high prevalence of infectious diseases is notably driving the medical diagnostics market growth.

The high prevalence of infectious diseases such as influenza A, malaria, dengue, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have driven the demand for medical diagnostics worldwide.

Molecular diagnostic techniques like enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) help in the early detection of infections through antigen and antibody interactions to prevent disease progression.

Thus, changing global demographics, such as the ageing population and high incidence rates of infectious diseases, contribute to the growth of the market.

Therefore, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases will augment the demand for medical diagnostics during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The global adoption of advanced diagnostic solutions is the key trend driving the medical diagnostics market growth.

The use and adoption of in-vitro diagnostics to manage and test for cancer, CVDs, and infectious kidney diseases along with immunoassay and molecular diagnostic devices are increasing.

For instance, the Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer from Siemens is a handheld device that performs ProTime INR (PT/INR) tests with high accuracy. This growth of specialty testing in the fields of esoteric, pathology, and genetic testing is projected to rise during the forecast period.

The increased need for diagnostic products also encourages companies to focus on providing customized automation solutions to address the needs of patients.

Furthermore, the adoption of point-of-care testing (POCT) is rising globally due to its efficient workflow process and advantages like the ability to be performed at the bedside, portability, and timely and rapid diagnosis. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of trained laboratory technicians is the major challenge impeding market growth.

The major factors responsible for this shortfall are the immigration of well-established trained specialists from developing countries to developed countries, a lack of standardization and prescribed curriculum knowledge on techniques, and the lack of proper training in handling devices.

In addition, the need for expensive and multi-year theoretical studies to become qualified professionals or technicians also contributes to the shortage of trained laboratory technicians. Experience and skills in handling and using diagnostic tools play a major role in the early diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

The market also has a shortage of trained professionals who can handle technologically advanced diagnostic devices. In automated handling systems, incorrect data input can hamper the outcome of tests, which may affect the diagnosis.

Therefore, it is important to educate staff on the use of critical diagnostic devices. Trained professionals must handle automated handling systems, as accuracy and reliability play a vital role in diagnostic laboratories.

Hence, the limited availability of trained laboratory staff can negatively affect the market's growth during the forecast period.

Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period of five years (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Medical Diagnostics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Medical Diagnostics Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Medical Diagnostics Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Medical Diagnostics Market industry across North America , Asia , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Medical Diagnostics Market vendors

The Global Clostridium Diagnostics Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,148.4 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 13.69%. The market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (immunoassays and molecular diagnostics), product (clostridium difficile, clostridium perfringens, clostridium botulinum, clostridium tetani, and clostridium sordellii), end-user (hospitals, independent laboratories, and physicians clinics), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). The growing prevalence of CDI is a key factor driving the growth of the global clostridium diagnostics market.

The heart attack diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 5.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers heart attack diagnostics market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The rising prevalence of cardiac disorders is one of the major drivers impacting the heart attack diagnostics market growth.

Medical Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 74.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.69 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Medtronic Plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio