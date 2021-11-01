Medical Diagnostics Market to grow by USD 61.56 Bn from 2021 to 2025 | High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The high prevalence of infectious diseases and the rising geriatric population are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lack of trained laboratory technicians will challenge market growth.

The medical diagnostics market report is segmented by type (IVD, diagnostic imaging, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for medical diagnostics in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories



Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.



bioMerieux SA



Danaher Corp.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Medical Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 61.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

