Medical Director of Turning Point of Tampa named Top Doctor in Addiction Medicine
Jul 25, 2019, 10:04 ET
TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point of Tampa is proud to announce our Medical Director, Hardeep Singh, MD, has been named in Tampa Magazine's Top Doctors 2019.
Tampa Magazine conducts their survey annually by mailing more than 7,000 physicians in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties to get their votes on the best in their field. Physicians in the three counties were asked to nominate their peers in 60 specialties and Turning Point of Tampa's own Dr. Singh was recognized in Addiction Medicine.
"We are proud to have Hardeep Singh, MD as the leader of our medical team," says Clinical Director/CEO, Robin Piper. "Not only is he the Top Doctor in Addiction Medicine in the Tampa Bay area, he is also a well-regarded colleague, mentor and friend."
Founded in 1987, Turning Point of Tampa, Inc. provides affordable treatment options for adult men and women for Substance Use Disorder and Eating Disorders, as well as Co-Occurring Disorders. Licensed by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and Accredited by the Joint Commission, Turning Point of Tampa is focused on 12-Step oriented quality care on one campus. Lead by CEO/Clinical Director, Robin Piper, LMHC, MCAP, NCC, CCTP, we understand that it is a privilege to help people redefine themselves through the gift of recovery and we encourage Recovery through Responsibility.
|
Contact:
|
Ashley Neal
|
Public Relations & Media Strategist
|
Turning Point of Tampa
|
813.882.3003 ext. 302
|
863.660.7236 Direct Line
SOURCE Turning Point of Tampa
