Medical Display Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Medical Display Market by Technology (LED, OLED) Panel Size (=22.9, 27.0-41.9, =42) Resolution (=2MP, 4.1-8MP, =8MP), Application (Radiology, Mammography, Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical), & Display color - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical display market is projected to reach USD 2.33 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.86 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.6%
Growing adoption of hybrid ORs, short replacement cycle of medical displays, increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments, and rising number of diagnostic imaging centers are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, market saturation and the increased adoption of refurbished medical displays are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The report analyzes the global market by technology, panel size, resolution, display color, application, and region. On the basis of technology, the LED-backlit LCD display segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017. Long lifespan, better return on investment compared to CCFL, high-quality medical images, and the power efficiency offered by LED-backlit LCD are the major factors driving its adoption in the market.
Based on display color, the market is classified color displays and monochrome displays. The color displays segment accounted for the largest share of the medical display market in 2017. Features such as high-quality images and multi-modality capability are driving the adoption of the color displays segment.
The global market by application is segmented into diagnostic, surgical/interventional, dentistry, and other applications (clinical review, education, and conference and training). In 2017, the diagnostic application accounted for the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Medical Display Market, By Application & Region
4.3 Market: Geographic Snapshot
4.4 Market: Regional Mix
4.5 Medical Display Market, Developing Countries vs Developed Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Hybrid Operating Rooms
5.2.1.2 Short Replacement Cycles of Medical Displays
5.2.1.3 Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Treatments
5.2.1.4 Rising Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Market Saturation in Developed Countries
5.2.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Medical Displays
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets
5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Adoption of Consumer-Grade Displays
5.2.4.2 Fluctuating Average Selling Prices of Display Panels
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Regulatory Analysis
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Multi-Modality Displays
6.2.2 Panel Technology Advancements
6.2.3 Virtual and Augmented Reality Technologies
6.3 Value Chain Analysis
7 Medical Display Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 LED-Backlit LCD
7.3 CCFL-Backlit LCD
7.4 OLED
8 Medical Display Market, By Panel Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Under-22.9-Inch Panels
8.3 23.0-26.9-Inch Panels
8.4 27.0-41.9-Inch Panels
8.5 Above-42-Inch Panels
9 Medical Display Market, By Resolution
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Up to 2mp Resolution Displays
9.3 2.1-4mp Resolution Displays
9.4 4.1-8mp Resolution Displays
9.5 Above 8mp Resolution Displays
10 Medical Display Market, By Display Color
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Color Displays
10.3 Monochrome Displays
11 Medical Display Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Diagnostic Applications
11.2.1 General Radiology
11.2.2 Mammography
11.2.3 Digital Pathology
11.2.4 Multi-Modality Applications
11.3 Surgical/Interventional Applications
11.4 Dentistry
11.5 Other Applications
12 Medical Display Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Player Ranking
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.4 Product Portfolio Analysis
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Barco
14.2 Eizo
14.3 Sony
14.4 LG Display
14.5 Novanta
14.6 FSN
14.7 Advantech
14.8 Quest International
14.9 Steris
14.10 Jusha Medical
14.11 Siemens
14.12 Other Market Players
