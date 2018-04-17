Medical Display Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global medical display market is projected to reach USD 2.33 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.86 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.6%

Growing adoption of hybrid ORs, short replacement cycle of medical displays, increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments, and rising number of diagnostic imaging centers are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, market saturation and the increased adoption of refurbished medical displays are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The report analyzes the global market by technology, panel size, resolution, display color, application, and region. On the basis of technology, the LED-backlit LCD display segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017. Long lifespan, better return on investment compared to CCFL, high-quality medical images, and the power efficiency offered by LED-backlit LCD are the major factors driving its adoption in the market.



Based on display color, the market is classified color displays and monochrome displays. The color displays segment accounted for the largest share of the medical display market in 2017. Features such as high-quality images and multi-modality capability are driving the adoption of the color displays segment.



The global market by application is segmented into diagnostic, surgical/interventional, dentistry, and other applications (clinical review, education, and conference and training). In 2017, the diagnostic application accounted for the largest share of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Medical Display Market, By Application & Region

4.3 Market: Geographic Snapshot

4.4 Market: Regional Mix

4.5 Medical Display Market, Developing Countries vs Developed Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Hybrid Operating Rooms

5.2.1.2 Short Replacement Cycles of Medical Displays

5.2.1.3 Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Treatments

5.2.1.4 Rising Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Market Saturation in Developed Countries

5.2.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Medical Displays

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adoption of Consumer-Grade Displays

5.2.4.2 Fluctuating Average Selling Prices of Display Panels



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Regulatory Analysis

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Multi-Modality Displays

6.2.2 Panel Technology Advancements

6.2.3 Virtual and Augmented Reality Technologies

6.3 Value Chain Analysis



7 Medical Display Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 LED-Backlit LCD

7.3 CCFL-Backlit LCD

7.4 OLED



8 Medical Display Market, By Panel Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Under-22.9-Inch Panels

8.3 23.0-26.9-Inch Panels

8.4 27.0-41.9-Inch Panels

8.5 Above-42-Inch Panels



9 Medical Display Market, By Resolution

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up to 2mp Resolution Displays

9.3 2.1-4mp Resolution Displays

9.4 4.1-8mp Resolution Displays

9.5 Above 8mp Resolution Displays



10 Medical Display Market, By Display Color

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Color Displays

10.3 Monochrome Displays



11 Medical Display Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Diagnostic Applications

11.2.1 General Radiology

11.2.2 Mammography

11.2.3 Digital Pathology

11.2.4 Multi-Modality Applications

11.3 Surgical/Interventional Applications

11.4 Dentistry

11.5 Other Applications



12 Medical Display Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Player Ranking

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.4 Product Portfolio Analysis



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Barco

14.2 Eizo

14.3 Sony

14.4 LG Display

14.5 Novanta

14.6 FSN

14.7 Advantech

14.8 Quest International

14.9 Steris

14.10 Jusha Medical

14.11 Siemens

14.12 Other Market Players



