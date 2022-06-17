Medical Display Market Size & Share Worth USD 3.04 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR | Medical Display Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

Jun 17, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global medical display market was worth around USD 2.33 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 3.04 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1 percent over the forecast period.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Medical Display Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Medical Display Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.1 % (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Medical Display Market was valued approximately USD 2.33 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 3.04 Billion by 2028.
- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account for the greatest share of the global medical display market, and it is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR value during the predicted period.
- This is owing to rising demand for sophisticated surgical display devices in emerging nations like India and China, as well as increasing knowledge of medical technology, growth in medical tourism, and an increase in healthcare expenditure in Asia-Pacific region.
- The market in North America and Europe is also expected to grow at a healthy growth rate owing to the increase in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, growing demand for multimodality displays, and adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare medical display devices.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as 'Medical Display Market By Resolution (Up To 2MP, 2.1 To 4MP, 4.1 To 8MP, And Above 8MP), By Panel Size (Under 22.9 Inch, 23.0 To 26.9 Inch, 27.0-41.9 Inch, And Above 42 Inch), By Technology (OLED Display, CCFL-Backlit LCD Display, And LED-Backlit LCD Display) By Application (Digital Pathology, Mammography, General Radiology, Diagnostic, Dentistry, Surgical/ Interventional, Multi-Modality, And Others ), By Display Color (Monochrome Display And Color Display), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028.' into their research database.
Medical Display Market : Overview
A medical display is a screen that is designed to fulfill the high requirements of medical imaging. They are generally equipped with image-enhancing technologies that assure steady brightness throughout the display's lifespan, noise-free pictures, ergonomic reading, and automatic compatibility with DICOM as well as many medical standards. It assists medical workers in achieving improved health outcomes and working more effectively in an ever-complex healthcare environment. A broad variety of healthcare specialties benefit from the vast line-up of high-precision medical monitors. Pathology, dentistry, surgery, mammography, radiology, and clinical review imaging are just a few of the fields that employ medical display systems.
Industry Dynamics:
Medical Display Market : Growth Drivers
- Growing inclination toward minimally invasive treatment is predicted to foster the market growth.
One of the primary reasons driving the growth of the global medical display market is the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments due to benefits such as faster recovery and reduced discomfort. There is the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases across the world that requires surgery. Owing to numerous benefits of minimally invasive treatment, a large number of patients prefer it. In addition to this, vascular & endovascular operations, neurological & spinal surgeries, orthopedic trauma treatments, and heart surgeries are all performed in hybrid operating rooms. This capability allows hospitals to perform sophisticated surgical operations, boosting demand for medical displays. Thus, the growing popularity of hybrid operating rooms has a positive impact on the medical display industry. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and an increase in the number of pathology and radiology laboratories are driving up demand for medical displays. In addition, the growing demand for numerous diagnostic procedures such as X-ray, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging as well as the need for medical professionals such as surgeons, radiologists, and information technology specialists to have a detailed view of these diagnostic outputs, is propelling the market growth.
Medical Display Market : Restraints
- Increase in use of refurbished medical displays to hamper the growth of market.
In most developing countries, owing to poor healthcare infrastructure, most healthcare facilities including hospitals, clinics, and imaging labs prefer refurbished medical displays. In addition to this, the easy availability of refurbished medical displays in new state-of-the-art medical displays at a lower cost and with little or no complete loss due to underused assets may impede the market growth. Also, the growing number of suppliers of refurbished medical displays may hinder market growth.
Global Medical Display Market : Opportunities
- Growing healthcare infrastructure may have numerous opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.
Governments of several countries and non-profit organizations are majorly focusing on the development of healthcare infrastructure to minimize the burden of diseases and provide better healthcare facilities. Also, there is an increase in the adoption of technologically advanced medical devices, monitors, displays, and several other equipments. All such factors are likely to create beneficial opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, heavy investments by the major plays for innovative product launches and upgraded features may also boost the global medical display market growth in the forthcoming years.
Global Medical Display Market : Challenges
- Medical community has attempted to take advantage.
In the evaluation and access to patient medical information, visual information is crucial. The medical community has attempted to take advantage of developments in larger color gamuts, better display mobility, and more immersive visuals as display technology have progressed. These picture quality upgrades have improved healthcare quality by increasing efficiency, increasing diagnostic accuracy, adding functionality, improving training, and improving health records. However, as display technology progresses, the picture pipeline and display assessment become more complicated leading to measurement challenges. This may act as a challenge for the market growth.
Global Medical Display Market : Segmentation
- The global medical display market is divided based on resolution, panel size, technology, application, display color, and region.
The resolution segment is bifurcated into up to 2MP, 2.1 to 4MP, 4.1 to 8MP, and above 8MP. Based on the panel size, the global market is split into under 22.9 Inch, 23.0 to 26.9 Inch, 27.0-41.9 Inch, and above 42 Inch. The technology segment consists of OLED display, CCFL-backlit LCD display, and LED-backlit LCD display. Digital pathology, mammography, general radiology, diagnostic, dentistry, surgical/ interventional, multi-modality, and others are the applications included in the market for medical display. The display color segment comprises monochrome display and color display.
List of Key Players of Medical Display Market :
- FSN Medical
- LG Display
- Sony
- EIZO
- Barco
- Double Black Imaging
- Jusha Medical
- STERIS
- Quest International
- Advantech
Report Scope:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2021
|
USD 2.33 Billion
|
Revenue forecast in 2028
|
USD 3.04 Billion
|
Growth Rate
|
CAGR of almost 5.1 % 2022-2028
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Historic Years
|
2016 - 2021
|
Forecast Years
|
2022 - 2028
|
Segments Covered
|
By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
|
Forecast Units
|
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
|
Quantitative Units
|
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028
|
Regions Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
|
Countries Covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
|
Companies Covered
|
FSN Medical, LG Display, Sony, EIZO, Barco, Double Black Imaging, Jusha Medical, STERIS, Quest International, and Advantech among others.
|
Report Coverage
|
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
|
Customization Scope
|
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
Regional Dominance:
- Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the global medical display market.
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account for the greatest share of the global medical display market, and it is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR value during the predicted period. This is owing to rising demand for sophisticated surgical display devices in emerging nations like India and China, as well as increasing knowledge of medical technology, growth in medical tourism, and an increase in healthcare expenditure in the region. The market in North America and Europe is also expected to grow at a healthy growth rate owing to the increase in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, growing demand for multimodality displays, and adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare medical display devices.
Global Medical Display Market is segmented as follows:
Medical Display Market : By Resolution Outlook (2022-2028)
- Up to 2MP
- 2.1 to 4MP
- 4.1 to 8MP
- Above 8MP
Medical Display Market : By Panel Size Outlook (2022-2028)
- Under 22.9 Inch
- 23.0 to 26.9 Inch
- 27.0-41.9 Inch
- Above 42 Inch
Medical Display Market : By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)
- OLED Display
- CCFL-backlit LCD Display
- LED-backlit LCD Display
Medical Display Market : By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Digital Pathology
- Mammography
- General Radiology
- Diagnostic
- Dentistry
- Surgical/ Interventional
- Multi-modality
- Others
Medical Display Market : By Display Color Outlook (2022-2028)
- Monochrome Display
- Color Display
Medical Display Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
