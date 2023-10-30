Medical Display Monitors Market in US to grow by USD 283.98 million from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical display monitors market in US size is expected to grow by USD 283.98 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by type (Greyscale and Color), technology (LED, OLED, and CCFL), and application (General Radiology, Mammography, Surgery, and Others). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Display Monitors Market in US 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Barco NV, Dell Technologies Inc., Double Black Imaging, Eizo Corp., FSN Medical Technologies, FUJIFILM Corp., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Leyard Group, LG Corp., Nanjing Jusha Commercial and Trading Co. Ltd., Novanta Inc., Qisda Corp., Richardson Electronics Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sony Group Corp., TOTOKU INC, and ViewSonic Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.: The company offers medical display monitorings such as IntelliVue MP5, IntelliVue MX750, and IntelliVue MX450.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Medical Display Monitors Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the greyscale segment will be significant during the forecast period. Grayscale is a contrast mode that allows images to be presented in multiple shades of grey, ranging from 4,096 to 65,536 distinct shades. The simplicity of this workflow is driving the increased demand for grayscale display monitors in the medical field. The growing incidence of chronic illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases is contributing to the need for medical display monitors in operating rooms.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Medical Display Monitors Market In US: Driver & Trend:

The growing number of medical establishments is notably driving the market growth. The expanding population is creating a continuously growing demand for healthcare services. This surge in demand is propelled by increasing investments in the establishment of hospitals, which, in turn, is fueling the requirement for medical display monitors.

Rising demand for multimodality displays is the primary trend shaping market growth.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the medical display monitors market in US. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this medical display monitors market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical display monitors market in US between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the medical display monitors market in US size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the medical display monitors market in US vendors.

Related Reports:

The general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,131.95 million.

The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,661.03 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio