Medical Display Monitors Market in US to grow by USD 283.98 million from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

Medical Display Monitors Market in US to grow by USD 283.98 million from 2023 to 2028

Oct. 30, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical display monitors market in US size is expected to grow by USD 283.98 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by type (Greyscale and Color), technology (LED, OLED, and CCFL), and application (General Radiology, Mammography, Surgery, and Others). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Display Monitors Market in US 2024-2028
Company Profile:

Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Barco NV, Dell Technologies Inc., Double Black Imaging, Eizo Corp., FSN Medical Technologies, FUJIFILM Corp., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Leyard Group, LG Corp., Nanjing Jusha Commercial and Trading Co. Ltd., Novanta Inc., Qisda Corp., Richardson Electronics Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sony Group Corp., TOTOKU INC, and ViewSonic Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.: The company offers medical display monitorings such as IntelliVue MP5, IntelliVue MX750, and IntelliVue MX450.

Medical Display Monitors Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

  • The market share growth by the greyscale segment will be significant during the forecast period. Grayscale is a contrast mode that allows images to be presented in multiple shades of grey, ranging from 4,096 to 65,536 distinct shades. The simplicity of this workflow is driving the increased demand for grayscale display monitors in the medical field. The growing incidence of chronic illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases is contributing to the need for medical display monitors in operating rooms. 

Medical Display Monitors Market In US: Driver & Trend:

The growing number of medical establishments is notably driving the market growth. The expanding population is creating a continuously growing demand for healthcare services. This surge in demand is propelled by increasing investments in the establishment of hospitals, which, in turn, is fueling the requirement for medical display monitors.

 Rising demand for multimodality displays is the primary trend shaping market growth.

What are the key data covered in this medical display monitors market in US report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical display monitors market in US between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the medical display monitors market in US size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the medical display monitors market in US vendors.

