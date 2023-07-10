Medical Document Management Systems Market to grow by USD 412.45 million from 2022 to 2027|Increased efficiency and productivity in MDMS to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical document management systems market size is set to grow by USD 412.45 million between 2022 and 2027 and register at an accelerating CAGR of 12.13%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Document Management Systems Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Medical Document Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The medical document management systems market is segmented as follows:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics



Nursing And Home Healthcare



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is expected that the on-premise segment in the global MDMS market will dominate the market share when compared to the cloud segment. One of the main reasons is the increase in the adoption of on-premise MDMS across several SMEs such as hospitals and clinics, globally. Some of the benefits of the on-premise MDMS segment include customization, enabling end-users to modify it as per their needs.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report now!

Medical Document Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the medical document management systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Canon Inc., Compulink Management Center Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Exela Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Thoma Bravo LP, Thomson Reuters Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., and Pericent BPM and DMS Software Pvt. Ltd.

Vendor Offering

3M Co: The company offers medical document management systems namely, 3M Health Record Management Software.

The company offers medical document management systems namely, Health Record Management Software. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc: The company offers medical document management systems namely, Allscripts Professional HER.

The company offers medical document management systems namely, Allscripts Professional HER. Athenahealth Inc: The company offers medical document management systems namely, athenaClinicals.

Medical Document Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The enhanced efficiency and productivity in MDMS drive market growth. Some of the main benefits of MDMS include management of patient demographics information, spending analysis, overheads, inventory management, insurance claims, patient analysis, regulatory and compliance information, license, and emergency management. It also analyzes business processes and recognizes financial irregularities, which can be reported to the management team for implementing appropriate course of action. Hence, there is an increasing adoption of MDMS across the healthcare sector in order to minimize costs and enhance productivity and efficiency.

Major Trends

The rising emphasis on detailed and customized reporting is a primary trend in the market. Reporting has become an essential part of medical document management in order to extract useful insights. Several physicians highly depend on the reporting capabilities of their software systems, which gives them actual figures that can help them in their medical assessment. Some of the key reports that MDMS generates include insights into unassigned credits, appointments turned out, and post-op calls. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Threats from open-source MDMS can pose a significant challenge to market growth. There are several open-source vendors in the global MDMS market which offer a variety of business analytic tools and applications. One of the main features of open-source MDMS is that it can be easily downloaded and can be run on any available platform. There is an increasing preference for open-source products across small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individual users owing to their low cost and availability. Hence, such factors can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Medical Document Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical document management systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical document management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical document management systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical document management systems market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The medical device manufacturing outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 46,241.15 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 10.85%. This medical device manufacturing outsourcing market research report extensively covers market segmentation by product (EMS, raw materials, and finished goods), medical device regulatory classification (class ii, class iii, and class i), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market growth is the growing focus of OEMs on reducing medical device manufacturing costs.

The medical billing outsourcing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,704.49 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (physician groups and clinics and hospitals), type (medical billing companies and freelance), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The key driver for the market is the improvement in healthcare administrative processes, optimization, and operational efficiency.

Medical Document Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 412.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Canon Inc., Compulink Management Center Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Exela Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Thoma Bravo LP, Thomson Reuters Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., and Pericent BPM and DMS Software Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

3M Co.

3M Co. - Business segments

3M Co. - Key news

3M Co. - Key offerings

