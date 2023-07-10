Medical Document Management Systems Market to grow by USD 412.45 million from 2022 to 2027|Increased efficiency and productivity in MDMS to boost the market - Technavio

10 Jul, 2023, 23:15 ET
The report also covers the following areas:
- Medical Document Management Systems Market size
- Medical Document Management Systems Market trends
- Medical Document Management Systems Market industry analysis
Medical Document Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The medical document management systems market is segmented as follows:
- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
- End-user
- Hospitals And Clinics
- Nursing And Home Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
- The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is expected that the on-premise segment in the global MDMS market will dominate the market share when compared to the cloud segment. One of the main reasons is the increase in the adoption of on-premise MDMS across several SMEs such as hospitals and clinics, globally. Some of the benefits of the on-premise MDMS segment include customization, enabling end-users to modify it as per their needs.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the medical document management systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Canon Inc., Compulink Management Center Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Exela Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Thoma Bravo LP, Thomson Reuters Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., and Pericent BPM and DMS Software Pvt. Ltd.
Vendor Offering
- 3M Co: The company offers medical document management systems namely, 3M Health Record Management Software.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc: The company offers medical document management systems namely, Allscripts Professional HER.
- Athenahealth Inc: The company offers medical document management systems namely, athenaClinicals.
Medical Document Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
The enhanced efficiency and productivity in MDMS drive market growth. Some of the main benefits of MDMS include management of patient demographics information, spending analysis, overheads, inventory management, insurance claims, patient analysis, regulatory and compliance information, license, and emergency management. It also analyzes business processes and recognizes financial irregularities, which can be reported to the management team for implementing appropriate course of action. Hence, there is an increasing adoption of MDMS across the healthcare sector in order to minimize costs and enhance productivity and efficiency.
Major Trends
The rising emphasis on detailed and customized reporting is a primary trend in the market. Reporting has become an essential part of medical document management in order to extract useful insights. Several physicians highly depend on the reporting capabilities of their software systems, which gives them actual figures that can help them in their medical assessment. Some of the key reports that MDMS generates include insights into unassigned credits, appointments turned out, and post-op calls. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges
Threats from open-source MDMS can pose a significant challenge to market growth. There are several open-source vendors in the global MDMS market which offer a variety of business analytic tools and applications. One of the main features of open-source MDMS is that it can be easily downloaded and can be run on any available platform. There is an increasing preference for open-source products across small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individual users owing to their low cost and availability. Hence, such factors can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Medical Document Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist medical document management systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the medical document management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the medical document management systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical document management systems market vendors
Related Reports:
The medical device manufacturing outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 46,241.15 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 10.85%. This medical device manufacturing outsourcing market research report extensively covers market segmentation by product (EMS, raw materials, and finished goods), medical device regulatory classification (class ii, class iii, and class i), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market growth is the growing focus of OEMs on reducing medical device manufacturing costs.
The medical billing outsourcing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,704.49 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (physician groups and clinics and hospitals), type (medical billing companies and freelance), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The key driver for the market is the improvement in healthcare administrative processes, optimization, and operational efficiency.
|
Medical Document Management Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.13%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 412.45 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
12.05
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Canon Inc., Compulink Management Center Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Exela Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Thoma Bravo LP, Thomson Reuters Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., and Pericent BPM and DMS Software Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global medical document management systems market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global medical document management systems market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Nursing and home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Nursing and home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Nursing and home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Nursing and home healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Nursing and home healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: 3M Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Athenahealth Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Athenahealth Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Athenahealth Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Athenahealth Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Canon Inc.
- Exhibit 124: Canon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Canon Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Canon Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Canon Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Canon Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Compulink Management Center Inc.
- Exhibit 129: Compulink Management Center Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Compulink Management Center Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Compulink Management Center Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Epic Systems Corp.
- Exhibit 132: Epic Systems Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Epic Systems Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Epic Systems Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.9 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 135: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Hyland Software Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Hyland Software Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Hyland Software Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Hyland Software Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 McKesson Corp.
- Exhibit 143: McKesson Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: McKesson Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: McKesson Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: McKesson Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 NextGen Healthcare Inc.
- Exhibit 147: NextGen Healthcare Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: NextGen Healthcare Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: NextGen Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Pericent BPM and DMS Software Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 155: Pericent BPM and DMS Software Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Pericent BPM and DMS Software Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Pericent BPM and DMS Software Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 158: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 161: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 12.16 Thoma Bravo LP
- Exhibit 163: Thoma Bravo LP - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Thoma Bravo LP - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: Thoma Bravo LP - Key offerings
- 12.17 Thomson Reuters Corp.
- Exhibit 166: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 169: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Research methodology
- Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 175: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations
