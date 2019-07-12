Medical Education Institute Celebrates 15-year Focus on Home Dialysis as Administration Announces Kidney Health Initiative

MADISON, Wis., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, the non-profit Medical Education Institute (MEI) celebrates 15 years of raising awareness and use of peritoneal dialysis and home hemodialysis through Home Dialysis Central, which launched on July 1, 2004. This milestone occurs in conjunction with yesterday's Executive Order to create Advancing American Kidney Health, an initiative that sets an ambitious goal of 80% of new end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients dialyzing at home—or receiving kidney transplants—by 2025. Currently, just 12% of US dialysis patients use home dialysis.

Home Dialysis Central

As trailblazers and subject matter experts in the kidney community, MEI uniquely engages patients and families with values-based content that offers hope for a good life, something home dialysis options can offer, and starts with what matters to them. Award-winning, easy to read, evidence-based kidney education from MEI includes a free treatment matcher My Life, My Dialysis Choice to see which options may best fit someone's life, and a comprehensive book, Help, I Need Dialysis!

"We are thrilled to see a new focus on improving patient outcomes at all stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD)," said MEI Executive Director, Dori Schatell, MS. "All of our work at MEI is informed by our contacts with nearly 20,000 patients over 25-years. Our passion is transforming what we learn from patients and research into messages that empower other patients and families to successfully navigate CKD, take an active role in their care, and live as fully as possible. Besides home dialysis, our Life Options site reaches about 3 million people with non-dialysis CKD each year, and Kidney School has been educating people on dialysis for two decades."

MEI consults with organizations and clinics to help their patients slow CKD progression and to increase use of home dialysis options. MEI brochures, booklets, books, and videos can be obtained from https://store.mei.org/all-products/, and many can be customized to meet the needs of a nephrologist practice or company. Home Dialysis Central helps patients, families, and professionals learn about home dialysis types, lifestyles, equipment, policies, locations, and much more.

About MEI: Founded in 1993, MEI is a national 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to helping people with chronic diseases learn to manage and improve their health. MEI fulfills its mission by conducting research, developing evidence-based education for consumers and health professionals, and advocating for patient-centered policies. MEI is funded through sponsorships, fee-for-service contracts, product sales, and donations. Make a tax-deductible contribution at www.mei.org.

