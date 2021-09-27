Medical Education Market - Actionable Research on COVID-19 | Benefits of Online Learning Compared to Traditional Learning to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio Insights

Growth in the number of online medical education programs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, threats from open-source and free educational resources might hamper the market growth.

Medical Education Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Market Landscape

Graduate Courses



Certifications And Training



Post-graduate Courses

Market Sizing

Blended Learning



Online Learning

Medical Education Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical education market report covers the following areas:

Medical Education Market size

Medical Education Market trends

Medical Education Market industry analysis

This study identifies the advent of visual technologies in medical education as one of the prime reasons driving the medical education market growth during the next few years.

Medical Education Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Medical Education Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Medical Education Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Medical Education Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical education market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical education market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical education market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical education market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Courses

Market segments

Comparison by Courses

Graduate courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Certifications and training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Postgraduate courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Courses

Market Segmentation by Learning Method

Market segments

Comparison by Learning method

Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Learning method

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Harvard University

Johns Hopkins University

New York University

Stanford University

University of California

University of Cambridge

University of New England

University of Oxford

University of Washington

Yale University

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

