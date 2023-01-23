Medical education market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global medical education market size is estimated to grow by USD 173.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.95% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. For more insights, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Education Market

Global medical education market - Five forces

The global medical education market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global medical education market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global medical education market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on courses (graduate courses, certifications and training, and post-graduate courses) and learning methods (blended learning and online learning).

The graduate courses segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. To enter the field of medical services, a graduate degree in medical education is the basic qualification required. The growth of the graduate courses segment is attributed to factors such as high student enrollment for graduate courses when compared to other segments.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global medical education market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global medical education market.

North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the medical education market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe . The increasing enrollments in distance-learning medical degrees in countries such as the US and Canada will drive the medical education market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Global medical education market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The number of online medical education programs is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. Traditional classrooms are being replaced with online training modules.

Online learning courses include recorded videos and online learning and assessment tools, along with reading materials.

This enables educators to easily access real-time data on students' progress based on test scores and student activities.

Therefore, online medical education programs are becoming popular, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rise in organic growth is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Medical institutes are introducing new medical courses and platforms to encourage student participation and enrollment.

Medical schools are employing realistic simulations in their curricula and adopting AR technology for teaching methods.

Therefore, the launch of new medical courses and the expansion of universities are expected to increase the number of student enrollments.

This, in turn, will positively influence the growth of the global medical education market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The threat from open-source and free educational resources is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Several vendors offer open-source medical courses free of cost for students who cannot afford a paid education.

Moreover, developing content for e-learning courses requires a significant amount of time, money, and resources.

Many students often opt for loans to pay for medical courses due to high medical college tuition costs.

Therefore, the rising cost of medical education, along with the rise in the number of student debts, is expected to impede the growth of the global medical education market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this medical education market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical education market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the medical education market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the medical education market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Medical Education Market vendors

The higher education market in Vietnam is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 481.32 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (software and hardware), end-user (private colleges, state universities, and community colleges), and courses (undergraduate, masters, and PhD).

The predicted growth for the digital education content market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 47.10 billion at a progressing CAGR of 11.94%. This digital education content market forecast report extensively covers segmentation by end-user - K-12 and higher education and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Medical Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 151 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 173.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 15.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Grand Canyon University, Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, National University of Singapore, New York University, Stanford Medicine, TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER, The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, The University of Alabama, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of Eastern Finland, University of Liverpool, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, Western Governors University, and Yale University Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Harvard Medical School

Exhibit 108: Harvard Medical School - Product / Service

Johns Hopkins University

Exhibit 111: Johns Hopkins University - Product / Service

Exhibit 112: Johns Hopkins University - Key news

New York University

Exhibit 115: New York University - Product / Service

Exhibit 116: New York University - Key news

Stanford Medicine

Exhibit 119: Stanford Medicine - Product / Service

University of California

Exhibit 122: University of California - Product / Service

University of Cambridge

Exhibit 125: University of Cambridge - Business segments

Exhibit 126: University of Cambridge - Key offerings

University of New England

Exhibit 129: University of New England - Business segments

Exhibit 130: University of New England - Key offerings

University of Oxford

Exhibit 133: University of Oxford - Business segments

Exhibit 134: University of Oxford - Key news

Exhibit 135: University of Oxford - Key offerings

University of Washington

Exhibit 138: University of Washington - Business segments

Exhibit 139: University of Washington - Key news

Exhibit 140: University of Washington - Key offerings

Yale University

Exhibit 143: Yale University - Product / Service

Exhibit 144: Yale University - Key news

