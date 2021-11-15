Medical Education Market size to grow by USD 143.30 billion | Market Research Insights highlight rise in Growth in the number of Online Medical Education Programs as Key Driver | Technavio

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

Global medical education is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Harvard University

Johns Hopkins University

New York University

Stanford University

University of California

University of Cambridge

University of New England

University of Oxford

University of Washington

Yale University

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in medical education during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 34% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. North America will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 14.78% and 18.99%.

The US and Canada are the two major markets for medical education in North America. Distance learning in the US and Canada for medical education is gaining increased attention of students because of its advantages such as easy accessibility, flexibility in terms of time and location, and affordability. In addition, distance medical education courses are often less expensive than traditional education courses, thus opening learning opportunities to people who cannot afford a regular degree.

On the other hand, APAC will emerge as the fastest-growing region of the medical education market. The medical education market in APAC will witness growth due to the increasing number of medical colleges in the region. The growing population in countries such as China and India is leading to a severe imbalance in the doctor-patient ratio, which demands a greater number of healthcare specialists in the region. In addition, Governments in developing countries are undertaking initiatives to increase the number of medical colleges to produce enough doctors.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for medical education during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The medical education market share growth by the graduate courses segment will be significant during the forecast period. Graduate degrees in medical education are the basic qualification required by any candidate to enter the field of medical services. This segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global medical education market during the forecast period owing to the high student enrollment for graduate courses compared with other segments.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The medical education market is primarily driven by the number of online medical education programs. Medical professionals are increasingly replacing traditional physical classrooms and using online training modules. Compared with traditional medical education, online medical courses prove to be beneficial as they facilitate specific medical stream courses and provide access to various course materials and online assessments for both instructors as well as learners. Therefore, online medical education programs are becoming largely popular in the global medical education market and are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The presence of free and open-source education resources poses a huge threat to the growth of the global medical education market. Several vendors in the market offer open-source medical courses that are free of cost. Therefore, students who cannot afford a paid education opt for such free services offered by various open-source vendors.

Medical Education Market Value Chain Analysis

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the medical education market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Medical Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 143.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Australia, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Stanford University, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, and Yale University Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

