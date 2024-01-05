Medical Education Market size to grow by USD 208.73 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like All India Institute of Medical Sciences, KP Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical education market is estimated to grow by USD 208.73 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.51%. The medical education market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer medical education market are All India Institute of Medical Sciences, KP Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, National University of Singapore, Siemens Healthineers AG, TTUHSC, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of Eastern Finland, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, Western Governors University, Yale University, Grand Canyon University, Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Stanford University, The University of Alabama, and University of Liverpool. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Education Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

KP Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine - The company offers medical education such as a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Health Sciences.

Mayo Clinic - The company offers medical education such as hypothesis-based research.

National University of Singapore - The company offers medical education such as M.D.M.B.A., M.D.Ph.D., M.D.M.P.H., and M.D.MSHCM, and others.

The company offers medical education such as M.D.M.B.A., M.D.Ph.D., M.D.M.P.H., and M.D.MSHCM, and others. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. Based on geography, North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the medical education market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The increasing enrollments in distance-learning medical degrees in countries such as the US and Canada will drive the medical education market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Growth in the number of online medical education programs

Growth in the number of online medical education programs Key Trend - Rise in organic growth

- Rise in organic growth Major Challenges - Threat from open-source and free educational resources

Market Segmentation

By learning method, the blended learning segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment improves learning outcomes and assesses factors that influence learning behavior, knowledge, and academic activity. Furthermore, this segment includes classroom learning along with a variety of teaching methods such as recorded lectures, pre-class videos, online tutorials, and online assessments.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Medical Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.51% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Germany

