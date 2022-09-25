Medical Education Market to Expand at ~5% CAGR during Forecast Period: TMR Study

It is envisaged that the delivery of medical education will be improved by multidisciplinary approaches incorporating public reporting, improved efficiency, and informatics

Growing demand for interactive media for high-quality education and growing necessity for online evaluation & testing are expected to bolster expansion of the global medical education market

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per TMR study, in 2019, the value of global medical education market clocked at US$ 32 Bn. The global market is projected to progress at ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. By 2030, the medical education market is estimated to touch value of 56.9 Bn. The American Medical Association is becoming more well-known for driving progress in the field of medical education. Both graduate and undergraduate medical education faculties are being rewarded with innovation grant schemes to improve the medical education sector. North America is expected to be the fastest growing market for medical education during the forecast period.

These initiatives are expanding the pool of medical specialists who can adapt to the rapidly changing healthcare landscape. By getting financial support from various healthcare organizations, market participants are increasing their trustworthiness. The market for medical education is expanding as a result of advanced healthcare technologies.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Medical Education Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=517

For digital learners, the Internet's extensively linked network has proven to be advantageous. Thus, to monetize the idea of online classrooms, businesses in the medical education sector need innovate in online education portals and mobile apps. Online classrooms are estimated to be the largest revenue generator in medical education market. Additionally, the delivery of medical knowledge is changing as a result of collaborative teaching and game-based learning techniques.

Key Findings of Market Report

Leading players in the medical education market are able to diversify their sources of income owing to increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI, which are expected to be recent developments in medical education market. In order to improve accessibility to biological information, digitalized healthcare systems are spreading more widely among patients and professionals. As a result, AI is assisting in lessening the effort needed by doctors to analyze digital data and enhancing their effectiveness in prognosis and diagnosis.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=517

The necessity to remove duplicate content from the curriculum, according to medical educators, is strongly suggested. In order to avoid information overload, healthcare institutions in the medical education industry are revising the curriculum and introducing innovative programs. Additionally, in order to enhance patient outcomes, there is a requirement to diversify medical education. The outcomes for patients are improved via curriculum redesign and also team-based treatment, which is further expected to drive future market demand for medical education.

A recent study by the Rockpointe Corporation in the U.S. found that medical education had been very successful in teaching and assisting physicians in making important decisions for their patients based on the best available evidence. According to research, doctors who took part in medical education activities often had a beneficial impact on those who went, as opposed to those who did not. Medical education plays a significant role in the acceptance of evidence-based medicine.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=517

Global Medical Education Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Tact Academy for Clinical Training

Siemens Healthineers AG

Gundersen Health System

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Johns Hopkins University

Apollo Hospitals,

Global Medical Education Market: Segmentation

Type of Training

Cardiothoracic Training

Neurology Training

Orthopedic Training

Oral and Maxillofacial Training

Pediatric Training

Radiology Training

Laboratory Training

Others

Mode of Training

On-campus

Distance

Online

Education Providers

School of Medicine

Government/Military Organization

Hospitals

Insurance & Co.

Non-profit Organization

Publishing or Education Company

Molecular Genetic Methods

Others

Delivery Method

Internet Enduring Materials

Courses

Regularly Scheduled Series and Other Enduring Materials

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Neurology Devices Market: Rise in number of surgeries compounded with rise in incidence of neurological diseases have boosted the overall growth of neurological devices industry.

Breast Tissue Markers Market: The global breast tissue markers market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 5.8 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Dental Composites Market: The global dental composites market is expected to reach the value of US$ 59.3 Mn by the end of 2031

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market: The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 11.9 Bn by the end of 2031

Healthcare Biometrics for Children Market: The global healthcare biometrics for children market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.30 Bn by the end of 2031

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: The global epilepsy monitoring devices market is expected to reach more than US$ 737 Mn by the end of 2031.

Photodynamic Therapy Market: The global photodynamic therapy market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 15.1 Bn by the end of 2031.

Laboratory Information Systems Market: The global laboratory information systems market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 4.9 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research