Medical Education Meets Excellence: POLYTECH Showcase its Annual Masterclass Meeting

DIEBURG, Germany, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, a global leader in Breast Aesthetics, recently held its annual Masterclass Meeting in Šibenik, Croatia, with over 100 surgeons from 30 countries, an extensive professional program by industry experts and three live surgery sessions.

"As the only breast implant manufacturer producing exclusively in Germany, we build our professional education programs around our core values of quality, trust and transparency" explains Vivian Breinhild, Senior Director of International Sales EMEA/Asia/Pacific at POLYTECH and adds: "Our Masterclass Meetings primarily address ambitious doctors with the aim of actively promoting best in class practices and professional excellence. At the Masterclass, surgeons have the opportunity to directly communicate with experienced colleagues on equal terms and gain valuable input on current topics, product diversity, and soft skills".

The professional program included question and answer sessions with top-class speakers and three live surgery sessions, performed with the innovative B-Lite® lightweight breast implants, and with Microthane® implants (polyurethane-foam-coated implants). The faculty included Prof. Mario Pelle Ceravolo and Prof. Roy de Vita from Rome, Mr. Patrick Mallucci from London, Prof. Dr. Magnus Noah from Kassel, Dr. Luis Perin from São Paulo, Dr. Constantin Stan from Bucharest, and Dr. Alexis Verpaele from Gent. The agenda addressed topics such as ethical rhetoric - which is becoming increasingly important for doctors, the parameters for selecting the correct implant for the patient, the requirements of transparent patient consulting, and a review of innovations in the field of breast implants.

Diversity by conviction

"ln light of the current debate regarding the French ban on 'macro-texturized' surfaces, the topic of BIA-ALCL was of high interest for the speakers and participants alike" stated Wolfgang Steimel, POLYTECH CEO, and concluded: "While addressing this concern, all of the experts present in Šibenik emphasized the necessity of surface diversity on the market, as well as the importance of research and development, such as the projects carried out in the field of synthetic silk by the company AmSilk, in cooperation with POLYTECH".

Day two of the Masterclass Meeting included three live surgery sessions, illustrating best practices and surgical techniques, performed with both the innovative B-Lite® lightweight breast implants, and with Microthane® implants, which have a polyurethane-foam coating. "Live demonstrations are incredibly important for young surgeons in particular, they benefit from their experienced colleagues' years of expertise and further optimize their own skills" stated Dr. Luis Perin, who co-moderated the live surgery sessions.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH was founded in 1986 in Dieburg, Germany. Today, it is one of the world leaders in silicone implant development and production. The company focuses on breast implants that are used in reconstructive and in aesthetic plastic surgery. POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics is Germany's only silicone implant manufacturer. All of the company's products are developed exclusively at the facilities in Dieburg and are produced under clean room conditions. The company employs over 250 people and its products are distributed in over 75 countries around the world. More information is available at: www.polytechhealth.com

