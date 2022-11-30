Medical Electrodes Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Major players in the medical electrodes market are 3M Company, CONMED, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic, Ambu A/S, Cognionics Inc, Natus Medical Incorporated, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Rhythmlink International LLC, GE Healthcare, Cooper Surgical Inc, Nissha Medical Technologies, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dymedix Diagnostics, Cardinal Health, B Braun Melsungen AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.







The global medical electrodes market is expected to grow from $1.71 billion in 2021 to $1.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.25%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The medical electrodes market is expected to reach $2.27 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.75%.



The medical electrodes market consists of sales of medical electrodes devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that transmits electricity from an instrument to a patient for treatment or surgery.Medical electrodes are used to measure internal ionic currents, which leads to the diagnosis of various ocular, nervous, cardiac, and muscular disorders.



It is a key component in providing the appropriate amount of electrical contact between the device that records activity and the patient. These electrodes are made of metal, lead, and a gel or paste that conducts electricity.



The main usability of medical electrodes is disposable medical electrodes and reusable medical electrodes.Disposable medical electrodes refer to the disposable medical electrode consisting of a disc made of a semi-rigid plastic substance with a centrally positioned recessed embossment.



A metallic electrical contact with sections on both sides is put on the disc in the center of the embossment.Disposable electrodes can be used with snap-connect lead wires.



Wet, dry, and needle electrodes are the technologies used.Electrocardiography, electroencephalography, and electromyography are the procedures where medical electrodes are used.



Cardiology, neurophysiology, sleep disorders, and intraoperative monitoring are some applications of medical electrodes.



North America was the largest region in the medical electrodes market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the medical electrodes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical electrodes market.The advancement of medical device electrodes is primarily focused on improving patient comfort and electrode-tissue interface for better recording and stimulation.



The market is witnessing the demand for prominent electrodes such as electrocardiography electrodes, electroencephalography electrodes, and others.Major companies operating in the medical electrodes market are advancing new technologies and advanced medical electrodes products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in September 2019, Ethicon Inc., a US-based surgical instrument company that creates medical devices and surgical instruments, introduced Megadyne Mega Soft universal and reusable electrode. The product features a lightweight pressure reduction pad with cushioning to improve patient comfort and pressure reduction. The development of this innovative technology is another step forward in the medical electrode market.



In December 2020, Rhythmlink International, LLC, a US-based medical device manufacturing company, acquired Chalgren Enterprises for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, both companies would continue to grow the newly combined business while maintaining the integrity of both brands.



Chalgren Enterprises is a US-based manufacturer of electrodes for neurodiagnostic, specializing in EMG electrodes.



The countries covered in the medical electrodes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



