Medical Electronics Market size worth $ 8.45 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.55% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Medical Electronics Market" By Medical Device (MRI System, X-ray System, PET Scan System), By Application (Therapy Devices, Ventilator, Dialysis Machine, ECMO, Monitoring Devices), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Medical Electronics Market size was valued at USD 5.95 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.45 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.55% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=156797

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Electronics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Medical Electronics Market Overview

Healthcare spending is directly related to an aging population, rising per capita disposable income, and a better quality of life. Medical spending per person in the 60+ age group is significantly greater than in the 15–30 year age group. The world's elderly population is growing at an unprecedented rate, resulting in longer life expectancy but with a slew of comorbidities. Increases in overall healthcare spending are anticipated to improve access to medical devices and encourage medical electronics producers to invest in R&D and innovation.

Furthermore, demand for improved healthcare solutions has been a major factor in the market's global expansion. The expanding importance of medical electronics, particularly inpatient care and monitoring, has further boosted market possibilities. The market has grown as the population has grown and as people have become more conscious of the importance of wellness. The use of IoT-based smart medical devices has increased due to an aging population and rising life expectancy around the world, increasing demand for portable medical devices and wearable electronics for convenient data access. The expanding use of radiation therapy in disease detection and treatment, as well as current reforms and government financial help for elderly persons, are all contributing to the global growth of the Medical Electronics Market. However, the fact that healthcare infrastructure around the world is increasing and improving, pricing and accessibility limitations keep medical devices out of the hands of the vast majority of the population. To address the problem of low accessibility and affordability, healthcare funding must be increased.

Furthermore, Sensor and digital technology advancements are opening up new opportunities for improving patient care platforms and development efficiency. Technological advancements might potentially pose a threat to competitors. In the future years, the medical electronics industry is predicted to rise due to the proliferation of smart medical devices with powerful processing and communication technologies.

Key Developments

In August 2021 : The previously announced acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. by Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has been completed (NASDAQ: MXIM). On a pro forma basis, the merger improves ADI's position as a high-performance analog semiconductor firm, with trailing twelve-month revenue of more than $9 billion1, industry-leading margins, and free cash flow of more than $3 billion .

: The previously announced acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. by Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has been completed (NASDAQ: MXIM). On a pro forma basis, the merger improves ADI's position as a high-performance analog semiconductor firm, with trailing twelve-month revenue of more than billion1, industry-leading margins, and free cash flow of more than . June 2021 : Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) announced it signed an agreement to acquire Micron Technology's 300-mm semiconductor factory (or "fab") in Lehi, Utah , for $900 million .

Key Players

The major players in the market are Analog Devices, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Medtronic, STMicroelectronics, Mouser Electronics Inc, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Digi-Key Electronics, Tekscan Inc, and First Sensor AG.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medical Electronics Market On the basis of Medical Device, Application, and Geography.

Medical Electronics Market, By Medical Device

Human-Machine Interface (HMI)



MRI System



X-ray System



PET Scan System



Medical Devices Connectivity



Others

Medical Electronics Market, By Application

Therapy Devices



Ventilator



Dialysis Machine



ECMO



Monitoring Devices



Blood Pressure Meter



Others

Medical Electronics Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Protective Gear Market By Product Type (Protective Clothing, Head And Face Protection, Eye Protection), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Clinical Trial Management System Market By Deployment Mode (Enterprise and On-site), By Delivery Mode (Web-Based (Hosted) CTMS, Cloud-Based (SaaS) CTMS, and Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) CTMS), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Medical Device Companies), By Component, By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning), By End-Use (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Insurance), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

IoT Medical Devices Market By Product (Blood Pressure Monitor, Glucometer, Cardiac Monitor, Pulse Oximeter), By Application (Hospital and Clinic), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Medical Device Companies, investing in quality care, at international level

Visualize Medical Electronics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research