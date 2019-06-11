Medical Equipment Cables and Leads Market, 2024 - Portable Devices Drive Growth

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments/Application Areas:

  • Pacemaker
  • Defibrillator
  • EEG
  • ECG

The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
  • Cables Unlimited (US)
  • ConMed Corporation (US)
  • Flexible Wire and Cable, Inc. (US)
  • GE Healthcare (UK)
  • Medtronic, Inc. (US)
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
  • Sorin Group Cardiac Rhythm Management (US)
  • Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (US)
  • St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

  • Cables and Leads - An Integral Part of Most Medical Equipment
  • ECG Cables and Leads Dominate the Market
  • EEG Cables and Leads: Also a Significant Market
  • Pacemaker Leads Exhibit Steady Growth
  • Defibrillator Leads on a Growth Trajectory
  • Growth Drivers and Market Trends
  • Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
  • Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth
  • Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth
  • Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices
  • Risk of Cross-Contamination Increases the Demand for Disposable Leads
  • Organic Matter on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads
  • Bacterial Growth on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads
  • Wireless ECG to Hamper the Market for Cables and Leads
  • Portable Devices Drive Growth
  • Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases
  • Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants
  • Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units
  • Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring

2. Product Overview

  • Leads
  • Type of Leads
  • Braided Leads
  • How Braided Leads Work
  • Spring Coil Myocardial Leads
  • How Spring Coil Myocardial Leads are Made
  • Transvenous Lead
  • Spring Coil Endocardial Leads
  • Alloys Used in Endocardial Lead
  • The Lead Sheath
  • Overview of Application Areas
  • Pacemakers
  • Placing a Pacemaker
  • Pacemaker Leads
  • Defibrillator
  • Electrocardiogram (ECG)
  • Development of Electrocardiogram
  • Electrocardiographic (ECG) Leads
  • Orthogonal Frank Lead System
  • Definition of ECG Leads
  • Amplifier Design
  • Electrodes and Leads in ECG
  • Lead-Fail Detection
  • Electrocardiographic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
  • The Electrocardiogram (ECG) Acquisition System
  • Clinical 12-Lead System
  • Vectorcardiogram (VCG)
  • 3-Lead System
  • 12-Lead ECG Machines
  • Electroencephalography (EEG)
  • Clinical Applications of Electroencephalography
  • Epilepsy
  • Structural Lesions
  • Infections
  • Head Injuries
  • Coma and Brain Death
  • Metabolic Disorders
  • Cerebrovascular Disorders
  • Anesthesia Level and Intraoperative Monitoring
  • Sleep Therapy
  • Migraine
  • Alzheimer Disease
  • Higher Cognitive Functions

3. Product Introductions/Innovations

  • Abbott Obtains FDA Approval for MR-Conditional Labeling for Tendril Pacing Leads
  • BIOTRONIK Introduces Smallest MR Conditional Pacing Lead
  • LEMO and Northwire Unveils Medical Cable and Connector Solutions
  • St. Jude Medical Announces Approval and Launch of three New Quartet LV leads
  • St. Jude Medical's Optisure Dual Coil Defibrillation Leads is Now Class 1 Advisory
  • Boston Receives FDA Approval for INGEVITY MRI Pacing Leads
  • DSM Obtains FDA Clearance for Dyneema Purity Radiopaque Cerclage Cable
  • Segue Manufacturing Services Expands Medical Cable Assembly Capabilities

4. Focus on Select Global Players

5. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 64)

  • The United States (44)
  • Canada (2)
  • Japan (2)
  • Europe (13)
  • - France (1)
  • - Germany (4)
  • - The United Kingdom (3)
  • - Italy (1)
  • - Rest of Europe (4)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6bpa7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

