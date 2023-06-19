Medical Equipment Maintenance Market size to grow by USD 39,289.7 million from 2022 to 2027, Rising focus on preventive maintenance of medical equipment - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical equipment maintenance market is set to grow by USD 39,289.7 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 12.01% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a Rising focus on preventive maintenance of medical equipment. The rising focus on preventive maintenance of medical equipment is a key factor driving the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market. Patient safety and raising the standard of care have received more attention in medical facilities. As a result, proactive maintenance of medical equipment is becoming increasingly important to ensure its best performance. Furthermore, implementing regular maintenance services plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety, effectiveness, and prolonged use of medical equipment. The healthcare industry is increasingly prioritizing the adoption of preventive maintenance strategies creating favorable growth factors for service providers during the forecast period -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2023-2027

The medical equipment maintenance market covers the following areas:

The report on the medical equipment maintenance market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trends

The increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies in emerging countries is the major trend in the medical equipment maintenance market growth. Several innovative technologies have emerged in the medical field, including regenerative medicine, surgical robots, liquid biopsy, and wearable medical devices. Regenerative medicine is rapidly gaining recognition and significance due to its immense potential for repairing or replacing damaged human cells, tissues, and organs. This field uses various approaches such as therapeutic stem cells, tissue engineering, and the production of artificial organs to address medical challenges and enhance patient care. The increasing focus on regenerative therapies as an alternative to conventional treatment methods has become more prominent. This shift in focus has led to an increase in market growth for regenerative medicine and is expected to continue driving its expansion during the forecast period.

Challenge

The high cost of medical equipment maintenance is a major challenge to the growth of the market. Maintenance programs for medical equipment allow healthcare providers to effectively monitor and track the condition of their equipment. This enables them to ensure efficient utilization and maximize uptime, minimizing potential disruptions in healthcare services. However, the implementation of these solutions involves high installation costs and ongoing maintenance expenses.

The high costs involved in purchasing and maintaining advanced medical equipment are acting as a barrier for end-users in adopting these technologies. Hence, these factors are expected to hinder the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market during the forecast period.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The medical equipment maintenance market is segmented by type (healthcare systems, pharmaceutical diagnostic, and others), and end-user (public sector organizations and private sector organizations).

The market share growth by the healthcare systems segment will be significant during the forecast period. The healthcare systems segment includes capital equipment, instruments, and accessories utilized in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. The global rise in the geriatric population is a significant factor contributing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Consequently, healthcare expenditure is on the rise to address the growing healthcare needs associated with chronic conditions.

The adoption of such technologically advanced products is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare systems segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The security brokerage and stock exchange services market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the market.

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The elderly population in the US is experiencing a steady increase. Medical equipment maintenance service providers in the US have formed collaborations with organizations operating in various industries. As a result, this collaboration has resulted in the development of several recent advancements, including neuro-stimulators, stent technologies, biomarkers, robotic assistance devices, and implantable electronic devices.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Agfa Gevaert NV

AlphaSource Group

Althea Group S.p.A.

Aramark

B Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

FUJIFILM Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

HOYA Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Group

Vendor Offerings

AlphaSource Group - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services across bombed, surgical, and imaging departments.

The company offers medical equipment maintenance services across bombed, surgical, and imaging departments. Althea Group S.p.A. - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Managed Equipment Services.

The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Managed Equipment Services. B Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services such as cleaning and sterilization of surgical instruments through the AESCULAP Aicon container system.

The refurbished medical imaging equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,892.42 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (X-ray imaging, ultrasound systems, MRI, CT scanner imaging, and SPECT/ PET scanners), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World). The increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient medical imaging devices is driving market growth.

The durable medical equipment market size in the US should rise by USD 19.55 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.83%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (monitoring and therapeutic devices, personal mobility devices, bathroom safety devices, and medical furniture) and end-user (hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, and ambulatory surgical centers). The growing geriatric population is notably driving the durable medical equipment market growth in US.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39,289.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agfa Gevaert NV, AlphaSource Group, Althea Group S.p.A., Aramark, B Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., HOYA Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., and Terumo Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

