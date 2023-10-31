Medical equipment maintenance market size to increase by USD 39.28 billion | North America is set to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Type, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 39.28 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 12.01%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 34,885.29 million. By region, the global medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, increasing expenditures and initiatives in health care, growing awareness among the general population about chronic diseases and the importance of health, and the rise in the number of product approvals are driving the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market in North America. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Regional Analysis

Company Profiles

The medical equipment maintenance market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Agfa Gevaert NV - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Agfa Service Maintenance.

- The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Agfa Service Maintenance. Althea Group S.p.A. - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Managed Equipment Services.

- The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Managed Equipment Services. Aramark - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Aramark Healthcare+.

- The company offers medical equipment maintenance services through Aramark Healthcare+. B Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers medical equipment maintenance services such as cleaning and sterilization of surgical instruments through AESCULAP Aicon container system.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, increasing demand for UHD medical equipment maintenance, and rising popularity of large-display medical equipment maintenance. However, the demand-supply gap associated with LCD panels is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into healthcare systems, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and others. The healthcare systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

