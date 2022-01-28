Medical Equipment Manufacturer MedSchenker Announces Distribution Agreement With COPAN to Compete Against Chinese Knockoff Swabs

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSchenker® ( https://medschenker.com ), a market leader in manufacturing and distributing advanced medical products/equipment, has officially launched a distribution partnership with COPAN Diagnostics ( https://www.copanusa.com ). COPAN's unique quantitative approach to diagnostics and passion for innovation drove research and development. COPAN invented and patented flocked swab (FLOQSwabs®). COPAN introduced its flocked swabs to the market in 2003.

The engineering and science behind the design of a flocked swab that will perform as intended is extremely complex. Characteristics and integrity of the swab's fibers and other components impact the performance of the swab in sample collection and downstream testing. With more than 40 years in the industry, COPAN has proven its ability to manufacture and supply gold standard products that perform reliably, safely and consistently.

As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, new foreign manufacturers have entered the market. The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) has begun an investigation into the importation of flocked swabs and related products into the United States considering COPAN's U.S. patents covering flocked swabs.

"The exponential increase in demand for flocked swabs, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in an increase in inferior, unauthorized Chinese flocked swabs entering the market. Partnering with COPAN puts us in a much stronger position to compete more aggressively and successfully," said Sean Yeom, president of MedSchenker. "The initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created an unexpected and exceptional demand for flocked swabs, and many laboratories and medical institutions scrambled to secure product from wherever it was available. That moment has passed. COPAN has dramatically increased its manufacturing and production capacity and customers can now secure the flocked swabs they need from trusted suppliers that offer products of superior quality and move away from knockoff products that are not well vetted in the market."

"Flocked swabs are invented, manufactured, and patented by COPAN. These sample collection tools revolutionized the industry and play an important role for COVID-19 and other laboratory testing. COPAN's flocked swabs improve specimen collection and testing capabilities resulting in better clinical care. Partnering with MedSchenker has expanded our reach, allowing us to better serve healthcare providers and laboratory professionals," said Jaimie Augustine, Vice President of Sales at COPAN Diagnostics.

Founded in 2001, MedSchenker's mission is to bring to market innovative and top of the line medical solutions and equipment while maintaining a strong connection to the industry.

For more information on MedSchenker's distribution agreement with COPAN, please contact

About MedSchenker®

MedSchenker, founded in 2001, is a market leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced medical products and equipment. What many overlook, they obsess over and strive to improve. MedSchenker's focus has always been to develop products engineered to exceed the needs of the end user.

About COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.

COPAN Diagnostics is part of COPAN Group, a leading manufacturer of collection and transport systems and full laboratory automation in the world. COPAN's collaborative approach to pre-analytics has resulted in FLOQSwabs®, ESwab™, UTM Universal Transport Medium®, laboratory automation including WASP® and WASPLab®.

