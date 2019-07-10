Medical Equipment Pioneers Join Forces to Create Service-Focused Asset Management Solution

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Service Group, a leader in medical equipment liquidation, announced today that it has acquired Ganim Medical, an accomplished re-furbisher of medical equipment with a unique retail model that enables hospitals to acquire new and preowned equipment via revenue generated from surplus assets.

Centurion Service Group CEO, Erik Tivin, said, "Centurion Service Group has grown to become a leader in medical equipment liquidation through our auction houses. With this acquisition, we are able to integrate this with a retail marketplace that allows the hospital to turn their end-of-life assets into new equipment, appraisals and services. We can now be a more comprehensive partner in the process of asset management."

Edward Chan from growth equity firm 1315 Capital, which acquired Centurion Service Group in 2018, adds, "Combining the two business models is a unique opportunity to play a strategic role in a rapidly growing market. Hospitals are increasingly recognizing the value in treating end-of-life equipment as assets. With Ganim Medical, Centurion Service Group can better respond to this demand."

Ganim Medical has built out a retail service model that is centered on the daily challenges of its clients. From equipment planning and decommissioning buildings to creative software solutions to maximize efficiency, Ganim Medical has set itself apart from its competitors. With the combined business model, Centurion can focus on providing a hassle-free solution to equipment disposal, strategic support to surplus asset management, good value for surplus devices, and a retail environment with new and re-furbished equipment options.

David Ganim, President and CEO of Ganim Medical, says: "The synergies between Ganim Medical and Centurion Service Group will provide our customers a level of expertise and service unrivaled in the healthcare industry. The efforts of Ganim Medical have found a great new home at Centurion Service Group."

Centurion Service Group's auction division sells over 100,000 pieces of surplus medical equipment every year. The new retail division will serve as a single source for healthcare providers to acquire a wide range of re-furbished and new medical equipment, continuing to reduce the environmental impact of surplus medical equipment throughout the world.

About Centurion Service Group

Centurion Service Group partners with hospitals and surgery centers to unlock and extend the value of their surplus medical equipment. Centurion provides a hassle-free, full-cycle, service-focused solution: The company works with hospitals to create strategies for surplus equipment liquidation; to pick up, transport, warehouse, and sell surplus devices; and to continue the value of surplus equipment by turning it into new equipment, refurbished equipment or essential services. Centurion Service Group is a leading medical equipment lifecycle company with an extensive warehousing, auction and logistical footprint in the United States.

About Ganim Medical

Ganim Medical has been in the medical equipment business for more than 25 years. The company holds the largest inventory in the Midwest and has a knowledgeable sales and service team that support hospitals, surgery centers, physician offices, teaching facilities and veterinary markets with new and preowned equipment, equipment planning, liquidation, as well as retail sales and service of new and preowned medical equipment.

