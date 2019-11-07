Medical Equipment Rental Market Size Hit USD 65.4 Bn by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report offers in-depth insights into the global market. It studies closely the prevailing medical equipment rental trends to estimate its growth rate. Besides determining the historic figure, the report offers refined forecasts with regards to its potential value by the end of 2026. The report was compiled with the intent of offering precise and accurate overview of the global market. It therefore compiles information from trusted sources. Furthermore, it uses industry-leading analytical tools to gauge the potential market trajectory. In addition to this, the report reveals growth drivers and key restraints hampering influencing the market's growth behavior. Profiles of the leading companies are included as well to offer insights into the competitive landscape.

Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1029

Stability in Growth Expected Due to Rising Cases of Disability around the World

The report predicts a stable growth rate for the market on account of factors such as rising geriatric population. Increasing cases of disability worldwide also is expected to fuel the demand for medical equipment rental. This will also result from the propagation of home healthcare. With an increasing number of patients and their families advocating for home healthcare, medical equipment rental sales is poised to surge exponentially in the coming years. A key point to consider here is home healthcare will require ceaseless monitoring, besides a few medical devices. Spurred by this, the demand in the medical equipment rental market is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

In the coming years, the medical equipment rental market will witness growth on account of increasing prevalence of chronic ailments. Furthermore, the demand is expected to rise in response to the rising cases of disability around the world. Incidence of accidents leading to brain or skeletal injuries is increasing which further bolsters the growth prospects for the market. Including this, the market is likely to gain momentum on account of the rising incidence of muscular dystrophy.

Emerging Nations to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

Emerging nations are expected to offer attractive growth opportunities to the market. For instance, the medical equipment rental market in India will gain from better accessibility to healthcare facilities. In addition to this, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies will support the market's expansion in developed economies. Factors such as the rising awareness around the world and increasing willingness to spend on advanced healthcare will continue aiding the medical equipment rental market growth through the course of the report's forecast period.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/medical-equipment-rental-market

The paradigm shift from procuring to leasing medical devices is also touted as a chief market driver. In addition to economic crisis, leading to higher adoption of various medical assist devices, technological developments are considered as key trends enabling growth in the market. Coupled with these, the rising investment towards research and development, are forecast to support growth in the coming years. With product lifecycle of medical devices shortening, the demand for medical equipment rental will skyrocket in the coming years.

Demand for Durable Medical Equipment Expected to Rise

For the purpose of the study, the global market is segmented on the basis of various parameters. For instance, in terms of products, the market is categorized into surgical equipment, durable medical equipment, and storage and transport. Of these, the durable medical equipment segment is expected to enjoy dominance in the global market in the coming years.

Hospitals to Emerge as Leading End Users

Among key end users, including institutions, hospitals, and personal and home care, the demand from hospitals is expected to surge exponentially in the coming years. Healthcare providers have been reeling under the concern of accumulated frozen capital since a long time. Making concerns more intense are the frequent product launches. At the same time, increasing investment required towards the procurement of advanced devices is encouraging hospitals and other end users to invest in rentals instead.

Related Reports:

Car Rental Market - The global market size is expected to reach over 187.5 USD Billion by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, 2019–2026

The global market size is expected to reach over Billion by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, 2019–2026 Construction Equipment Rental Market - The global market size is anticipated to around USD 232.9 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 5.0% CAGR during the forecast time period

The global market size is anticipated to around by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 5.0% CAGR during the forecast time period Power Rental Market Analysis - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2018 - 2026

North America to Exhibit High Demand

Regionally, the global medical equipment rental market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to remain one of the most lucrative markets through the course of the forecast period. The presence of several leading service providers and the significantly high demand for advanced medical devices will support the growth of the market in North America. However, over the course of the forecast period, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit growth at a higher rate.

Some of the companies profiled in the report are Siemens Financial Services, Inc.; Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; Westside Medical Supply; Nunn's Home Medical Equipment; Universal Hospital Services, Inc.; and Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Market by Product

Surgical Equipment

Durable Medical Equipment

Personal Mobility Devices



Bathroom Safety and Medical Furniture



Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Storage and Transport

Market By End-user

Personal/Home care

Institutional

Hospitals

Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1029

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1029

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

About Us

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. Among the industries served include aerospace and defense, information and communication technology (ICT), semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, advanced materials, banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI), and others.

Our collective industry experience of over 100 years has helped us to offer appropriate market information and our global reach and regional connects ensures appropriate insights into regional markets to guarantee apt delivery of information.

Our regional market intelligence helps our clients to identify potential opportunities and develop growth strategies across regions and countries. Our services are geared towards offering best market research to our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

17890, Castleton St #218, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 United States

Tel: +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

Email: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com

SOURCE Acumen Research and Consulting