Medical Equipment Stocks' Research Reports Released on Myomo, Neovasc, ResMed, and Wright Medical

Myomo

Last Friday, shares in Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered Myomo Inc. ended the session 11.39% higher at $4.01. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.29 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 757,990 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.09% in the last month and 13.60% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 5.69% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Myomo, which provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 62.64.

Neovasc

Richmond, Canada headquartered Neovasc Inc.'s stock gained 2.08%, to close the day at $0.05 with a total trading volume of 47.87 million shares. The stock is trading 69.84% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular products worldwide, have an RSI of 32.27.

On April 11th, 2018, Neovasc announced that it has received US$7,132,488 in proceeds from investor-initiated exercises of 4,885,266 of the Series C warrants issued pursuant to the November 2017 underwritten public offering. 10,273,972 Series C Warrants were originally issued in the 2017 Public Transaction, and 5,388,706 remain issued and outstanding at the close of business that day.

ResMed

Shares in San Diego, California headquartered ResMed Inc. recorded a trading volume of 641,569 shares at the close of the last trading session. The stock ended the day 1.56% lower at $98.80. The Company's shares have advanced 0.48% in the last month, 11.41% over the previous three months, and 41.91% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.73% and 15.72%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of ResMed, which develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases, have an RSI of 54.99.

On April 02nd, 2018, ResMed announced the hire of its first CTO, Bobby Ghoshal, effective that day. As CTO, Ghoshal will lead the Company's global healthcare informatics and data analytics team to drive its cloud-based digital health platforms as well as investments in emerging health technologies, like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Citigroup downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

Wright Medical Group

Amsterdam, the Netherlands headquartered Wright Medical Group N.V.'s shares finished Friday's session 1.63% lower at $19.29. A total volume of 515,864 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 4.37%. Furthermore, shares of Wright Medical, which designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products, have an RSI of 42.45.

On April 11th, 2018, Wright Medical announced that its operating results for its Q1 ended April 01st, 2018, will be released at 3:00 p.m. CT on May 09th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 3:30 p.m. CT to discuss its results. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company's corporate website.

