Medical exoskeleton market size to increase by USD 974.84 million; North America to contribute 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Exoskeleton Market by Mobility Type, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 974.84 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 36.43%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report.

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Exoskeleton Market 2023-2027

By region, the global medical exoskeleton market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of physical injuries due to SCI, and the high demand for self-supporting medical exoskeletons are driving the growth of the medical exoskeleton market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The medical exoskeleton market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bionik Laboratories Corp. - The company offers medical exoskeletons such as Inmotion robotic therapy.

- The company offers medical exoskeletons such as Inmotion robotic therapy. CYBERDYNE Inc. - The company offers medical exoskeletons such as Hybrid Assistive Limbs.

- The company offers medical exoskeletons such as Hybrid Assistive Limbs. DIH Group - The company offers medical exoskeletons such as ArmeoPower.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidences of SCIs, increasing usage of medical exoskeletons in rehabilitation, and increasing insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons. However, the lack of well-trained caregivers requirement is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into mobile exoskeleton and stationary exoskeleton. The mobile exoskeleton segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market by Product, Medical Device Regulatory Classification, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The medical device manufacturing outsourcing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 46,241.15 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (ems, raw materials, and finished goods), medical device regulatory classification (class ii, class iii, and class i), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The robotic medical imaging systems market share is expected to increase by USD 621.24 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.1%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers robotic medical imaging systems market segmentation by product (X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, and CT-scan) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the Key Data Covered in this Medical Exoskeleton Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical exoskeleton market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the medical exoskeleton market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical exoskeleton market vendors

Medical Exoskeleton Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 974.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 34.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bionik Laboratories Corp., B-Temia, Cyberdyne Inc., DIH Group, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Exoatlet Global SA, Focal Meditech, GOGOA Mobility Robots SL, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Marsi Bionics SL, Myomo Inc., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, P and S Mechanics Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rehab-Robotics Co. Ltd., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Rex Bionics Ltd., Sarcos Corp., Wandercraft, and Wearable Robotics Srl Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Healthcare reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mobility Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global medical exoskeleton market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global medical exoskeleton market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Mobility type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Mobility type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Mobility Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Mobility Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Mobility Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Mobility Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Mobility Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Mobility Type

6.3 Mobile exoskeleton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Mobile exoskeleton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mobile exoskeleton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Mobile exoskeleton - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mobile exoskeleton - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Stationary exoskeleton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Stationary exoskeleton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Stationary exoskeleton - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Stationary exoskeleton - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Stationary exoskeleton - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Mobility Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Mobility Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Powered exoskeletons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Powered exoskeletons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Powered exoskeletons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Powered exoskeletons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Powered exoskeletons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Passive exoskeletons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Passive exoskeletons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Passive exoskeletons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Passive exoskeletons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Passive exoskeletons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 97: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 98: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 99: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 100: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 101: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 102: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 103: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Exhibit 104: Bionik Laboratories Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Bionik Laboratories Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Bionik Laboratories Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 B -Temia

-Temia Exhibit 107: B-Temia - Overview



Exhibit 108: B-Temia - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: B-Temia - Key offerings

12.5 Cyberdyne Inc.

Exhibit 110: Cyberdyne Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Cyberdyne Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Cyberdyne Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 DIH Group

Exhibit 113: DIH Group - Overview



Exhibit 114: DIH Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: DIH Group - Key news



Exhibit 116: DIH Group - Key offerings

12.7 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 117: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Exoatlet Global SA

Exhibit 121: Exoatlet Global SA - Overview



Exhibit 122: Exoatlet Global SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Exoatlet Global SA - Key offerings

12.9 GOGOA Mobility Robots SL

Exhibit 124: GOGOA Mobility Robots SL - Overview



Exhibit 125: GOGOA Mobility Robots SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: GOGOA Mobility Robots SL - Key offerings

12.10 Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 127: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 128: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

12.11 P and S Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: P and S Mechanics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: P and S Mechanics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: P and S Mechanics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 133: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Exhibit 138: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 141: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Rex Bionics Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Rex Bionics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Rex Bionics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Rex Bionics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sarcos Corp.

Exhibit 146: Sarcos Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Sarcos Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Sarcos Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Wandercraft

Exhibit 149: Wandercraft - Overview



Exhibit 150: Wandercraft - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Wandercraft - Key offerings

12.17 Wearable Robotics Srl

Exhibit 152: Wearable Robotics Srl - Overview



Exhibit 153: Wearable Robotics Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Wearable Robotics Srl - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio