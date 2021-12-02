Medical Face Mask Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 5,730.55 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global medical face mask market report.

The medical face mask market is expected to witness a growth rate of 5.73% and reach unit shipment value of 13 billion units by 2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the medical face masks market. The demand for the medical face masks went very high in the market. The manufacturing companies must increase their production 20 times more than the actual production. The surgical face masks accounted for the largest share and among which the 3-ply masks have the dominant market share, and it is expected to grow at a faster rate. Hospitals dominated the market with highest share, as both surgical grade masks and respiratory masks are largely used among the healthcare workers. The diagnostic centers are also largely consuming the medical face masks and is expected to increase over the time. B2B/Institutional distribution channel dominated the segment. During the COVID-19 pandemic large volume of medical face masks were procured by the government directly from the companies. Many countries ordered large volume of medical face masks to stockpile as a precautionary measure for the future. North America region dominated the market with largest share, however in the volume segment Europe dominated as large population and increased usage of medical masks among the European countries. APAC is second largest in consumption and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.42%.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, distribution channel, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 70 other vendors

Medical Face Mask Market – Segmentation

Surgical masks are majorly used by health professionals during healthcare procedures. The manufacture and quality of surgical masks are regulated by authorities and are considered only for one-time use. Once the mask is damaged or soiled, or if breathing becomes difficult through the mask, the surgical mask should be removed, discarded safely, and replaced with a new one to avoid any further contamination.

Large volumes of face masks are usually purchased through B2B/institutional deals, which usually occur among government entities, large companies, and manufacturing companies. Large volumes of face masks are distributed through these deals to end-users.

Hospitals are the largest consumers of face masks. During the COVID-19 as well as pre-COVID-19 times, the increased number of surgeries, rising number of healthcare settings, and standard safety measures for healthcare professionals have increased the usage of face masks in the healthcare segment.

Medical Face Mask Market by Product

Surgical

2-Ply



3-Ply



Other

Respirator

N-Series



R-Series



P-Series



Other Respirators

Medical Face Mask Market by Distribution Channel

B2B/Institutional



Retail



Online

Medical Face Mask Market by End-User

Hospital



Clinics



Diagnostic Labs



Ambulatory Surgical Care Centers



Individuals



Others

Medical Face Mask Market – Dynamics

The COVID-19 pandemic has been more or less contained to some extent globally. However, the human race is not immune to this infection since several new mutant strains are emerging among the population. It is very important to implement measures to control the spread of the infections or at least the speed of its diffusion among the population. Face masks are considered to be significant materials in avoiding the spread of the COVID-19 disease. During the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020, people used single face masks. However, multiple variants of COVID-19 started to spread among various countries, significantly impacting the population in recent months. Many healthcare professionals were also largely affected and there was a loss of life among frontline workers. The spread of aerosols was an important factor through which infections were spreading. This prompted researchers to come up with solutions like using double masks, which reduce the penetration of aerosols that can cause infections.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

3D Printing of Medical Face Masks

Introduction of Hybrid Multi-ply Face Masks

Increased Number of Surgeries Globally

Introduction of Innovative Face Masks

Medical Face Mask Market – Geography

The number of surgeries performed in the North American region is increasing due to the developed healthcare infrastructure and rising geriatric population that demands a large number of surgeries. This has drastically increased the patient pool requiring effective treatment and surgical procedures to be carried out. This in turn is expected to propel the demand for medical-grade face masks used by healthcare professionals. The demand for face masks is expected to increase during the forecast period due to various other technological developments driving the number of surgeries in this region. Technological advancements such as robotic assistance during surgery is enabling physicians to handle complex surgeries with reduced risks and increased success rates. This is one of the major factors driving the number of surgeries being conducted in the North American market.

Medical Face Mask Market by Geography

North America



US





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





UK





Italy





Spain





Poland





Netherland





Belgium



APAC



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea





Malaysia





Thailand





Philippines



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Columbia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





Turkey





Iran

Major Vendors

Moldex-Metric

BYD Auto Co.

Prestige Ameritech

Kimberly–Clark

Honeywell

3M

Owens & Minor

Other Prominent Vendors

