Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market size is set to grow by USD 114.3 million from 2024-2028, Higher efficiency than manual monitoring to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical facility environmental monitoring system market size is estimated to grow by USD 114.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.46% during the forecast period. Higher efficiency than manual monitoring is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of cloud-based analytics. However, improper execution of healthcare information systems poses a challenge. Key market players include Azenta Inc., CiK Solutions GmbH, CirrusCon, Compliant Healthcare Technologies LLC, Danaher Corp., Dickson Inc., Elitech Technology lnc., ELPRO BUCHS AG, Gemini Data Loggers UK Ltd., Halma Plc, Hanwell Solutions Ltd., Mesa Laboratories Inc., Tecnosoft Srl, tempmate GmbH, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, TSI Inc., Vaisala Oyj, Vizzia Technologies, and Xylem Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global medical facility environmental monitoring system market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Monitoring equipment, Software, and Microbiology services), End-user (Hospitals and diagnostic centers, Pharmacies, and Medical storage centers), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Azenta Inc., CiK Solutions GmbH, CirrusCon, Compliant Healthcare Technologies LLC, Danaher Corp., Dickson Inc., Elitech Technology lnc., ELPRO BUCHS AG, Gemini Data Loggers UK Ltd., Halma Plc, Hanwell Solutions Ltd., Mesa Laboratories Inc., Tecnosoft Srl, tempmate GmbH, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, TSI Inc., Vaisala Oyj, Vizzia Technologies, and Xylem Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The medical facility environmental monitoring system market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of cloud-based analytics. Cloud computing enables remote storage, management, and processing of data, reducing the need for managing on-premise data warehouses. Real-time data availability and interactive dashboards facilitate access to environmental monitoring data from any location, encouraging deeper insights for long-term improvements. Vendors like ELPRO-BUCHS AG offer cloud-based temperature monitoring solutions, combining hardware and software for data collection, evaluation, alarm triggering, reporting, and compliant data archiving. This simplified approach enhances user experience and drives market growth.

The Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing importance of maintaining clean and healthy healthcare environments. This market includes products and services that help monitor and manage various environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, and air quality in medical facilities. The use of advanced technologies like IoT and AI is driving innovation in this field, enabling real-time monitoring and automated response systems. Additionally, regulations and standards, such as ENVIROMENTALX and EVS, are pushing healthcare providers to invest in these systems to ensure patient safety and compliance. Overall, the market for Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring Systems is expected to continue growing as the demand for safe and efficient healthcare facilities increases.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

In the healthcare sector, integrating various devices with information systems for environmental monitoring is essential but costly for small and medium-sized hospitals. The healthcare information system market growth in this industry is slower compared to others due to financial constraints and lengthy adoption processes. Effective use of data from environmental monitoring systems relies on proper healthcare information systems. The absence of such systems hampers information exchange within facilities, negatively impacting the medical facility environmental monitoring system market expansion.

The Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System market faces several challenges. These include ensuring proper temperature control in storage units for medication and vaccines. The system must also prevent the growth of microbes in these facilities through effective cleaning and disinfection. Additionally, real-time monitoring of air quality is crucial to maintain a healthy environment for patients and staff. The integration of advanced technologies like AI and IoT can help address these challenges, but the high cost of implementation remains a significant barrier. Regular system updates and maintenance are also essential to keep up with evolving regulations and standards.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This medical facility environmental monitoring system market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Monitoring equipment

1.2 Software

1.3 Microbiology services End-user 2.1 Hospitals and diagnostic centers

2.2 Pharmacies

2.3 Medical storage centers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Monitoring equipment- The Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System market is essential for maintaining a clean and healthy environment in healthcare facilities. This system continuously monitors and records various environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity, and air quality. By ensuring optimal conditions, it helps prevent the growth of harmful microorganisms and contaminants, ultimately safeguarding patient health and improving overall facility performance.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market encompasses innovative solutions for infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities. These systems facilitate the monitoring of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), nosocomial infections, and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) through the surveillance of infection levels in hospital beds, ICUs, isolation facilities, and other areas. Preventive healthcare measures, such as professional cleaning, disinfection services, and EPA-registered disinfectants, play a crucial role in maintaining patient safety. Healthcare environmental services, including Infection control, Healthcare waste management, and Infectious diseases management, are integral components of these systems. Robotic systems and advanced technologies, such as seroprevalence studies and medical waste management, further enhance their capabilities. Healthcare Facility Management also benefits from data management and scheduling appointments to optimize the effectiveness of these systems.

Market Research Overview

The Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System market encompasses solutions that ensure optimal indoor air quality and environmental conditions in healthcare facilities. These systems facilitate the detection and prevention of potential health risks, such as infection spread and contamination. Key features include temperature, humidity, and air pressure monitoring, as well as the ability to track and analyze data in real-time. Additionally, these systems may incorporate particulate matter and volatile organic compound (VOC) sensors to address specific environmental concerns. The market is driven by increasing awareness of healthcare-associated infections and the need for stringent regulatory compliance.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Monitoring Equipment



Software



Microbiology Services

End-user

Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers



Pharmacies



Medical Storage Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio