Medical facility environmental monitoring system market size to grow by USD 99.19 million from 2022 to 2027; The enhanced profitability by lowering medical losses will drive growth | US Crisis Impact 2023- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global medical facility environmental monitoring system market size as estimated to increase by USD 99.19 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by enhanced profitability by lowering medical losses. Seasonal weather changes require healthcare facilities to change the settings of their HVAC systems on a regular basis. Inadequate maintenance of HVAC systems not only impacts patient conditions, but also degrades and affects the quality of critical pharmaceuticals and stored blood, tissues, and organs due to uneven temperature conditions. Even a minor snag in refrigeration can lead to medicines and essential healthcare products becoming useless or losing their potency, ultimately resulting in huge losses to medical operators. However, the use of environmental monitoring systems in healthcare facilities protects such drugs from spoilage and ensures their safety and effectiveness in practical use. These systems also send alerts when set temperature limits are exceeded, ensuring safe drug and vaccine monitoring and reducing product loss. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market 2023-2027

Global Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global medical facility environmental monitoring system market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer medical facility environmental monitoring system in the market are Azenta Inc., CiK Solutions GmbH, CirrusCon, Compliant Healthcare Technologies LLC, Danaher Corp., Dickson Inc., Elitech Technology lnc., ELPRO BUCHS AG, Gemini Data Loggers (UK) Ltd., Halma Plc, Hanwell Solutions Ltd., Mesa Laboratories Inc, Tecnosoft Srl, tempmate GmbH, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, TSI Inc., Vaisala Oyj, Vizzia Technologies, and Xylem Inc. and others.

Vendors apply competitive pricing to strengthen their market share. These providers offer inexpensive devices with limited functionality. Moreover, as the global player grows in presence, its local providers find it difficult to compete with them, especially on parameters such as quality and features. At the same time, global providers compete with local providers for lower prices. Going forward, the competitive environment is expected to intensify due to factors such as technological innovation, product expansion, and increased M&A activity.

Vendor Offerings -

Azenta Inc.: The company offers medical facility environmental monitoring systems such as remote temperature loggers.

CiK Solutions GmbH: The company offers medical facility environmental monitoring systems such as HOBO RX 3000.

CirrusCon: The company offers medical facility environmental monitoring systems such as LT 1001 and LBMP 280.

Compliant Healthcare Technologies LLC: The company offers medical facility environmental monitoring systems such as Vitaleyez.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; US Crisis on the market; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; US Crisis on the market; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (monitoring equipment, software, and microbiology services), and end-user (hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmacies, and medical storage centers).

The market growth in the monitoring equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. Environmental monitoring equipment is used to streamline the management of environmental measurement data from multiple locations within a factory. We ensure the accuracy, completeness, completeness and safe storage of environmental data and monitor and control environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, room differential pressure, and particle counts in manufacturing, testing, and storage areas. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global medical facility environmental monitoring system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global medical facility environmental monitoring system market.

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growing demand for biological and biosimilar products and stringent regulations for life sciences products are the main factors driving the demand for accurate environmental monitoring devices in pharmaceutical cold chain facilities. Traditional logistics and cold chain temperature control systems use traditional control room temperature technology similar to those used by pharmaceutical manufacturers. However, increasing guidelines and regulations are forcing manufacturers to deploy temperature monitoring devices. Increasingly stringent regulations and guidelines for maintaining proper temperature limits in medical and healthcare facilities will be the major factors driving the demand for the North American market during the forecast period.

Global Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market – Market Dynamics

Key trends influencing the growth

The growing adoption of cloud-based analytics is the primary trend in the market. Using cloud-based analytics to analyze data collected to monitor healthcare environments reduces the need to maintain data warehouses. Vendors are looking to improve the user experience by simplifying data visualizations, making dashboards interactive, and providing information on ventilation system performance. Hence, the adoption of cloud-based analytics for environmental monitoring systems in healthcare facilities is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenge hindering the growth

Improper execution of healthcare information systems is the major challenge impeding the market growth. Environmental monitoring systems in healthcare facilities offer superior technology that collects data and provides insight into variables such as temperature, humidity, and patient health. However, the full potential of available data cannot be estimated without an adequate health information system. The lack of proper health information systems in some hospital buildings makes information sharing very difficult within the facility. Improper execution of the health information system, therefore, degrades the overall performance of the health care facility's environmental monitoring system. Therefore, such factors are hindering market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical facility environmental monitoring system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the medical facility environmental monitoring system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the medical facility environmental monitoring system market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical facility environmental monitoring system market vendors

The robotic medical imaging systems market size is expected to increase by USD 621.24 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.1%. The market is segmented by product (X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, and CT-scan) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.1%. The market is segmented by product (X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, and CT-scan) and geography ( , , APAC, , and the and ). The load monitoring system market size is expected to increase by USD 724.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.14%. The market is segmented by product (load cell, Indicator and controller, and data logging software), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )..

Medical Facility Environmental Monitoring System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 99.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Azenta Inc., CiK Solutions GmbH, CirrusCon, Compliant Healthcare Technologies LLC, Danaher Corp., Dickson Inc., Elitech Technology lnc., ELPRO BUCHS AG, Gemini Data Loggers (UK) Ltd., Halma Plc, Hanwell Solutions Ltd., Mesa Laboratories Inc, Tecnosoft Srl, tempmate GmbH, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, TSI Inc., Vaisala Oyj, Vizzia Technologies, and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

