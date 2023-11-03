Medical Foam Market size to increase by USD 11.76 billion between 2023 to 2028| 3M Co., Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Avery Dennison Corp. and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

03 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Foam Market size is expected to grow by USD 11.76 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. Increasing demand for medical foam in wound care applications is notably driving the medical foam market. However, factor such as regulatory and compliance barriers may impede market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Foam Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Foam Market 2024-2028

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the medical foam market including 3M Co., Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Draka Interfoam B.V., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Foamtec International WCC, Freudenberg and Co. KG, General Plastics Manufacturing Co. Inc., Global Medical Foam Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Huntsman International LLC, Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., Trelleborg AB, UFP Technologies Inc., Vita Holdings Ltd., and Zotefoams plc.

Medical Foam Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc: The company offers medical foam products such as hydrophilic polyurethane foam, which are clinically proven to be effective when treating and managing both acute and chronic wounds.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy the report now for detailed company information

Medical Foam Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

  • Flexible foam
  • Rigid foam
  • Spray foam

Application

  • Bedding and cushioning
  • Device and components
  • Packaging
  • Others

The flexible foam segment is expected to have substantial growth during the forecast period. Within the global market, flexible medical foam stands out as a highly promising product. This foam variety boosts unique attributes, including flexibility and resilience, making it versatile for diverse applications within the healthcare sector. Notably, flexible foam excels in energy absorption, cushioning, and retaining its form. Consequently, it finds utility in medical equipment, mattresses, and orthopedic goods.

Geography 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

As per Technavio's market analysis, North America is set to account for 42% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are key contributors to the North American medical foam market. The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses and the aging demographic in this region have underscored the growing importance of medical foam products.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market: The Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 6.84 million tons.

Flexible Foam Market: The flexible foam market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15.06 billion.

Medical Foam Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 11.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.85

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Draka Interfoam B.V., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Foamtec International WCC, Freudenberg and Co. KG, General Plastics Manufacturing Co. Inc., Global Medical Foam Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Huntsman International LLC, Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., Trelleborg AB, UFP Technologies Inc., Vita Holdings Ltd., and Zotefoams plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by Application
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Biohacking Market size to grow by USD 32.68 billion from 2023-2028| Apalon LLC, Apple Inc., Beeblesoft Ltd., Biohacker Center Store, Biohackers Health and Fitness and more among the key companies - Technavio

Biohacking Market size to grow by USD 32.68 billion from 2023-2028| Apalon LLC, Apple Inc., Beeblesoft Ltd., Biohacker Center Store, Biohackers Health and Fitness and more among the key companies - Technavio

The Biohacking Market size is expected to increase by USD 32.68 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.26% during the forecast period, according to...
Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market size to grow by USD 735.08 million from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Benteler International AG, BG Products Inc. and BorgWarner Inc., and many more

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market size to grow by USD 735.08 million from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Benteler International AG, BG Products Inc. and BorgWarner Inc., and many more

The Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market is estimated to increase by USD 735.08 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.