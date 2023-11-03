Medical Foam Market size to increase by USD 11.76 billion between 2023 to 2028| 3M Co., Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Avery Dennison Corp. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Foam Market size is expected to grow by USD 11.76 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. Increasing demand for medical foam in wound care applications is notably driving the medical foam market. However, factor such as regulatory and compliance barriers may impede market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the medical foam market including 3M Co., Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Draka Interfoam B.V., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Foamtec International WCC, Freudenberg and Co. KG, General Plastics Manufacturing Co. Inc., Global Medical Foam Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Huntsman International LLC, Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., Trelleborg AB, UFP Technologies Inc., Vita Holdings Ltd., and Zotefoams plc.

Medical Foam Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc: The company offers medical foam products such as hydrophilic polyurethane foam, which are clinically proven to be effective when treating and managing both acute and chronic wounds.

Medical Foam Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

Flexible foam

Rigid foam

Spray foam

Application

Bedding and cushioning

Device and components

Packaging

Others

The flexible foam segment is expected to have substantial growth during the forecast period. Within the global market, flexible medical foam stands out as a highly promising product. This foam variety boosts unique attributes, including flexibility and resilience, making it versatile for diverse applications within the healthcare sector. Notably, flexible foam excels in energy absorption, cushioning, and retaining its form. Consequently, it finds utility in medical equipment, mattresses, and orthopedic goods.

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

As per Technavio's market analysis, North America is set to account for 42% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are key contributors to the North American medical foam market. The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses and the aging demographic in this region have underscored the growing importance of medical foam products.

Medical Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 11.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Draka Interfoam B.V., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Foamtec International WCC, Freudenberg and Co. KG, General Plastics Manufacturing Co. Inc., Global Medical Foam Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Huntsman International LLC, Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., Trelleborg AB, UFP Technologies Inc., Vita Holdings Ltd., and Zotefoams plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

