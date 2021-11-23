Medical Foods Market Size to grow by USD 5.88 bn | Abbott Laboratories and Danone SA Among Key Market Contributors | Technavio

The medical foods market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The growing prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the medical foods market during the forecast period.

The medical foods market covers the following areas:

Medical Foods Market Sizing

Medical Foods Market Forecast

Medical Foods Market Analysis

Geographic Landscape

Technavio's market forecast report offers a thorough analysis of the geographical composition of the market, as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, Asia is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key country for the medical foods market in the region. Asia has been recording a high growth rate and is expected to offer various growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population adopting medical foods will drive the medical foods market growth in Asia.

Some Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Danone SA

Fresenius Kabi AG

Medtrition Inc.

Metagenics Inc.

Nestle SA

Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Proliant Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Targeted Medical Pharma Inc.

Medical Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Danone SA, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtrition Inc., Metagenics Inc., Nestle SA, Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Proliant Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Targeted Medical Pharma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

