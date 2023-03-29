Medical Footwear Market size to grow by USD 2.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increasing awareness of health and foot-related concerns - Technavio

Mar 29, 2023, 16:00 ET
The global medical footwear market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. The rising awareness of health and foot-related concerns is one of the key drivers supporting the medical footwear market growth. Hectic work schedules and increasing foot-related issues like ankle varus, arthritis, and others encourage people to opt for medical footwear to remain fit and avoid health concerns. Some of the benefits associated with the use of medical footwear include better support, foot pain that can be diminished by wearing medical shoes, and others. There are some factors that increase awareness regarding the health concerns and health benefits associated with medical footwear. These include recommendations from physicians/medical practitioners/doctors and physiotherapists, self-research conducted on health concerns, self-medication done by consumers, and others. Hence, growing awareness is a major trend fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Medical Footwear Market – Market Dynamics
Leading trends influencing the market
The surge in innovative product designs is one of the major medical footwear market trends that is contributing to the market growth. Customers are demanding more innovative and trendy product designs. Additionally, medical footwear manufacturers are also coming up with better-quality and trendy designs to cater to different customer needs. Many vendors in the market introduce new products to create product differentiation and value proposition for potential and prospective customers. The innovations in design allow the brands to maintain high brand associations with customers and hence, there is an increased availability of medical footwear with a wide variety of functions, designs, durability, and price to attract customers. Hence, innovative offerings are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
Low product penetration and product affordability concerns in developing countries are major factors impeding the medical footwear market growth. The lack of technological exposure and exposure to digital media due to low internet penetration contributes to the low demand for medical footwear in rural areas and underdeveloped countries of the world. Premium pricing, coupled with the lack of product affordability among low-income segments in rural areas may impede the growth of the global medical footwear market. Vendors should educate customers about the benefits of medical footwear because knowledge and awareness of the uses and benefits of medical footwear will help vendors penetrate emerging markets during the forecast period. Hence, the lack of awareness and product penetration may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Vendor Analysis
The market is characterized by the presence of large- and small-sized players with intense competition. Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Colfax Corp., Crocs Inc., Drewshoe Inc., Duna srl, Gravity Defyer Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., OrthoFeet Inc., Podartis Srl, Propet USA Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Stradwin Pty Ltd., and Stryker Corp. are some of the major players in the market.
Medical Footwear Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (men and women), distribution channels (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth in the men's segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for men's shoes is growing as these shoes are comfortable and fashionable. In addition to relieving foot pain, these shoes are presentable enough to be worn at work. They are available in different colors, including bark, beige, and others. A rising number of shopping malls across different countries is paving the way for the entry of many international medical footwear brands. Hence, the increasing number of international footwear brands will drive segment growth during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global medical footwear market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global medical footwear market.
- North America is estimated to account for 31% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for medical footwear in the region. However, market growth in this region is estimated to be slower than the growth of the market in South America. The growing demand for trendy medical footwear with advanced functionalities will facilitate the medical footwear market growth in North America over the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Medical Footwear Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical footwear market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the medical footwear market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the medical footwear market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical footwear market vendors
|
Medical Footwear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.41 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.7
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Colfax Corp., Crocs Inc., Drewshoe Inc., Duna srl, Gravity Defyer Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., OrthoFeet Inc., Podartis Srl, Propet USA Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Stradwin Pty Ltd., and Stryker Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
