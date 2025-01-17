Medical Gas Blenders Market size to increase by USD 582 Million between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by End-user, Product, Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical gas blenders market size is estimated to grow by USD 582 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Global medical gas blenders market 2024-2028

End-user 1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Ambulatory surgical centers

1.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.4 Homecare settings

1.5 Academic and research institutions Product 2.1 Dual flow

2.2 Tube flow Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW) Country

US, Germany , China , Canada , and India

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The hospital segment led the global medical gas blenders market in 2023, driven by the increasing patient population and subsequent demand for medical gas blenders. These devices are essential for delivering precise oxygen concentrations and flows to patients with hypoxic conditions. Medical gas blenders play a vital role in hospital care by enabling healthcare professionals to administer oxygen safely and accurately. With patient safety being a top priority, medical gas blenders are indispensable tools for ensuring optimal oxygen level monitoring. Consequently, the growing need for medical gas blenders in hospitals will fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Medical Gas Blenders Market refers to the production and supply of devices used for blending and delivering anesthesia gases for surgical procedures. These gases, including oxygen and nitrous oxide, are essential for controlled anesthesia during surgery. Manual handling of gases using knobs on anesthesia delivery machines has evolved to electronic control and automated handling for improved precision and safety. Gas blending systems ensure accurate mixing of anesthesia gases from various gas sources. The breathing system delivers gases to the patient, while the ventilating system assists in breathing. Gas exhaust systems remove waste gases, and data systems monitor gas flow, oxygen levels, and patient vitals. Electronic gas mixing and gas monitoring ensure safe and efficient delivery of anesthesia gases. Regular self-inspection is crucial to maintain the functionality and safety of medical gas blenders.

Market Overview

The Medical Gas Blenders Market is a critical segment of the healthcare industry, supplying essential gases for various medical applications, including surgical procedures and anesthesia delivery. Diseases such as lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and chronic conditions necessitate surgeries, leading to an increased demand for medical gases. Elderly populations in emerging economies and the growing number of outpatient surgeries in Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Hospitals are significant factors driving market growth. Medical Gas Blenders are used to blend and deliver anesthesia gases, including oxygen, nitrous oxide, and other anesthetic gases, in controlled quantities. These systems consist of a gas source, gas blending system, breathing system, ventilating system, gas exhaust system, data system, and electronic gas mixing with gas monitoring and respiratory monitoring. Manual and electronic control options are available, with automated handling and self-inspection features. The VMR Industry Report provides forward-looking analysis, actionable data, and pitches, business plans, presentations, and proposals for investors and industry professionals. The report covers gas flows, automated processing, air/oxygen, melting gas, and various types of surgeries, including hernia operations, hip replacements, knee replacements, heart surgeries, brain surgeries, lung surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, inhalable anesthetics, intravenous anesthesia, and cosmetic procedures. The adoption of electronic control and automated handling in medical gas blenders is increasing due to their advantages over manual handling, including improved accuracy, safety, and efficiency. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing number of surgical admissions, electric power usage, and the geriatric population's rising healthcare needs. OECD statistics indicate that surgical procedures accounted for over 50% of all healthcare spending in 2019. In conclusion, the Medical Gas Blenders Market is a vital sector of the healthcare industry, providing essential gases for various medical applications, and its growth is driven by demographic and technological factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

Medin Medical Innovations GmbH

HEYER Medical AG

EKU Electronics

Armstrong Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Farstar (Wuxi) Medical Equipment

Dameca

Flow-meter S.p.A

Smiths Medical

Heyer Aerotech GmbH

12 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio