Medical Gas Equipment Market Witnessed a YOY of 13.56% in 2021 | 43% of the growth will originate from North America | Technavio.

Medical Gas Equipment Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The medical gas equipment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Atlas Copco AB, GCE Holding AB, LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, SOL Spa, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

are among some of the major market participants. Companies such as L'AIR LIQUIDE S.A offer a wide range of medical gas equipment such as gas stations, flow meters, pipeline and surveillance devices, terminals and others.

Medical Gas Equipment Market Segmentation Highlights

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics: The hospitals and clinics end-user segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of these equipments in therapy and diagnosis. Various gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, medical air, and carbon dioxide are used in multiple patient rooms to sterilize the environment and for respiratory therapy.

Home Healthcare



Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies



Academic And Research Institutions

Geography

North America: 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for medical gas equipment market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The growing need for medical gas cylinders during chronic disease treatment and surgeries will propel the medical gas equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



ROW

Medical Gas Equipment Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global medical gas equipment market as part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the medical gas equipment market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical gas equipment market report covers the following areas:

Medical Gas Equipment Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical gas equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical gas equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical gas equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical gas equipment market, vendors

Medical Gas Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.82% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Atlas Copco AB, GCE Holding AB, LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, SOL Spa, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for healthcare equipment market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Home healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Academic and research institutions - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

10.4 Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Exhibit 50: Allied Healthcare Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Allied Healthcare Products Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Allied Healthcare Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Amico Group of Companies

Exhibit 53: Amico Group of Companies - Overview



Exhibit 54: Amico Group of Companies - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Amico Group of Companies - Key offerings

10.6 Atlas Copco AB

Exhibit 56: Atlas Copco AB - Overview



Exhibit 57: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus

10.7 GCE Holding AB

Exhibit 60: GCE Holding AB - Overview



Exhibit 61: GCE Holding AB - Product and service



Exhibit 62: GCE Holding AB - Key offerings

10.8 LAIR LIQUIDE SA

Exhibit 63: LAIR LIQUIDE SA - Overview



Exhibit 64: LAIR LIQUIDE SA - Business segments



Exhibit 65: LAIR LIQUIDE SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: LAIR LIQUIDE SA - Segment focus

10.9 Linde Plc

Exhibit 67: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 68: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Linde Plc – Key news



Exhibit 70: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Linde Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Messer Group GmbH

Exhibit 72: Messer Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 73: Messer Group GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Messer Group GmbH – Key news



Exhibit 75: Messer Group GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 SOL Spa

Spa Exhibit 76: SOL Spa - Overview



Exhibit 77: SOL Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 78: SOL Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: SOL Spa - Segment focus

10.12 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

Exhibit 80: Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

