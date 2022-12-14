Medical Gloves Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Road Traffic Incidents Increasing the Need for Medical Procedures and Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Gloves Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical gloves market was valued to be US$11,215.439 million in the year 2020.

Medical Gloves are utilized as a routine measure in a healthcare environment for infection prevention and prevention of disease transmission at the time of testing, examination, or performing a medical procedure. The growing need for gloves to prevent germ transmission is the major factor driving the market growth in the forecast period.

The prevalence of infectious diseases is further driving market growth over the forecast period. As per the WHO "Glove Use Information Leaflet," medical gloves are defined as "disposable gloves used during medical procedures."The organization has segregated the medical gloves into three categories as examination gloves, surgical gloves, and chemotherapy gloves. Furthermore, the significant measures taken to prevent hospital-associated infections are surging the market demand in the forecast period.

The growing number of surgeries is propelling the market demand in the forecast period.

The growing number of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, among other diseases, has given rise to surgical procedures as well, accordingly providing an opportunity for the market to thrive in the forecast period. Additionally, with the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, the market for medical gloves is projected to fuel in the forecast period. The growing research and innovation in utilizing robotics for performing various surgeries are further propelling the market demand over the next five years.

The increasing road traffic injuries, especially in low and middle-income countries, are further providing an impetus in surging the market growth in the forecast period. As per the WHO estimates, close to 1.35 million individuals die every year due to road traffic accidents. These injuries are reported to be the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged between 5 to 29 years of age. Road traffic accidents cost around 3% of the country's GDP.

It has been predicted that over 50% of all road traffic accident deaths occur among pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. Additionally, more than 90% of the global fatalities on roads take place in low and middle-income nations. In the developed regions of the world, individuals from lower socioeconomic statuses are prone to road traffic accidents.

Furthermore, the presence of key market players manufacturing high-quality surgical gloves is augmenting the market growth in the forecast period. The surgical glove manufacturers include Ansell, Molnlycke Health Care, Innovative Healthcare, and Sempermed, producing innovative surgical gloves of high-quality grade at affordable prices.

The growing geriatric population will augment the market demand in the forecast period.

The growing geriatric population worldwide is predicted to drive the market demand for medical gloves in the forecast period. This is due to the improvement in the healthcare facilities for the aging population and the utilization of these facilities to treat various age-associated diseases. Hence, this provides strong growth prospects for the market to proliferate in the forecast period. The growing trend of home healthcare facilities will further provide an opportunity for the market to grow significantly in the forecast period.

It is estimated that the population in the United States is projected to surge from 7.9% in 2010 to 17% in 2020 (source: US Census Bureau). Elderly individuals are the fastest-growing population, and their population size is estimated to increase to 53.2% in 2020 from 13.3% in 2010. The surge in the elderly population is mainly attributed to the increase in life expectancy. Hence, this population has a substantial impact on the increasing demand for better healthcare facilities which include better surgical procedures as well. This is because of the fact that the older population requires more medical services in comparison to the younger population.

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

By Material

Latex Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Vinyl

Polyisoprene

Neoprene

Polychloroprene

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Life Sciences & Biomedical Research Laboratory

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Middle East and Africa

and UAE

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Medical Gloves Market Analysis, by Product Type



6. Medical Gloves Market Analysis, by Material



7. Medical Gloves Market Analysis, by End-User



8. Medical Gloves Market Analysis, by Geography



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis



10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

ANSELL LTD.

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, LP

Dynarex Corporation

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Sempermed

Supermax Corporation Berhad

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

