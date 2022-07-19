Medical Gloves Market to hit USD 32.3 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

The demand for medical gloves has increased over the last few years owing to the continuously rising number of healthcare settings across developing countries. With increasing number of healthcare facilities and rising medical procedures, a rapid adoption of medical gloves will spur the industry statistics. Additionally, the increasing rate of surgical interventions associated with chronic ailments in healthcare settings will enhance the medical gloves business revenue. Changing preference towards surgical procedures in ambulatory surgical centers will stimulate the demand for medical gloves.

Neoprene gloves segment is set to cross USD 1.8 billion by 2030. This is owing to numerous advantages offered by neoprene gloves for various healthcare procedures. Neoprene gloves are generally made from synthetic rubber making it durable and resistant to chemical reactions. Advantages offered by neoprene gloves include dextrality, pliability, temperature resistant, etc. Neoprene glove act as a protective barrier against harmful chemicals, abrasion, hydraulic fluids, alkalis, and organic acids, among others.

Increasing awareness regarding safety and hygiene among individuals and healthcare settings as well as rising prevalence of contagious diseases will drive the industry landscape.

Rapid surge in the number of surgeries associated with chronic diseases and growing patient pool will increase the product adoption rate across the globe.

Supportive government initiatives and increasing number of healthcare facilities will spur market demand.

Competitors are emphasizing strategic activities such as product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Medical gloves market from powder-free gloves segment is anticipated to expand at 18.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to a surging adoption of powder free gloves in hospitals, clinics, diagnostics centers, etc. Powder free gloves can be used for surgical as well as non-surgical procedures. These gloves tend to be stronger and suitable for skin sensitive individuals. They are resilient to chemicals, fluids, and other pathogens. Powder free gloves are inexpensive, easily available, and compatible for several medical operations. Factors such as rising cases of infections and viral disorders are also contributing to the significant demand for medical gloves.

Medical gloves market from examination gloves segment is estimated to surpass USD 22.7 billion by 2030. This is primarily attributed to increasing patient check-up in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostics centers, among others. Examination gloves are primarily intended for medical examination of individuals by physicians associated with diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Preventive health checkups are increasingly being adopted in several countries due to accessibility and availability of certified skilled medical professionals emphasizing on delivering quality care and disease management. These healthcare facilities deliver affordable medical examinations that help patients to understand health related information and concerns if any.

China medical gloves market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2021. The rising instances of contagious diseases is augmenting the demand for medical gloves in the country. Moreover, rising awareness regarding safety and hygiene further propels the rate of adoption of medical gloves. According to the data represented by the State Council of People Republic of China, the healthcare awareness among the Chinese people raised over 23.1% in 2020, the rate was 3.98% higher than that recorded in 2019. Thus, it has an assertive impact on the adoption of medical gloves.

Some of the major industry players operating in the medical gloves industry include Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Cardinal Health, Inc., Ansell Limited, Berner International GmbH, SHEILD Scientific and Medline Industries, Inc.

