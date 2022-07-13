Medical-Grade Skincare Line Skin by Dr. Simran Sethi Launches to Address Common Skin Concerns of BIPOC

FREMONT, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melanated skin expert, Dr. Simran Sethi (Seh-tee), launches her new medical-grade skincare line in July 2022, Skin by Dr. Simran Sethi , which is now available online and in her RenewMD Beauty and Wellness Spa locations.

Dr. Simran Sethi

Simran Sethi, MD, has 17+ years of clinical skin care experience with melanated skin tones, and as a result, Skin by Dr. Simran Sethi was born. Each product is clinically and medically proven to promote an optimal skin renewal cycle for darker skin tones, a medical and aesthetic philosophy Dr. Sethi uses to heal and repair hyperpigmentation, scarring, acne, environmental damage, and inflammation

Skin by Dr. Simran Sethi consists of four skin systems: Hydration, Acne, Brightening, and Signature, which were curated to target specific skin concerns, and when used together on a regular basis, yield consistent results.

The Acne System is non-drying, gentle and addresses persistent acne production, acne scarring and dark spots, leaving the skin clear, restored and smooth

The Hydration System is deeply nourishing, non-greasy, and creates a strong barrier from the environment, and a true, long-lasting glow

The Brightening System renews, rejuvenates and repairs uneven skin tone, dark spots and overall dullness, resulting in balanced and radiant skin

The Signature System is the all-encompassing, built-in routine that creates and maintains long term luminous skin. This system contains all the key products to support any skin concern that may occur overtime, based on your lifestyle, environment, age, and more

Beyond skincare products, Skin offers a quiz + camera (AI) technology that analyzes different aspects of your skin and recommends a product system. Skin also provides in-depth digital consults with skin coaches , live webinars, masterclasses and more.

For more information on Skin by Dr. Simran Sethi, please visit www.skinbydrsethi.com or RenewMD Beauty and Wellness Spa . Listen to Dr. Sethi's new podcast, please visit The Skin Report

